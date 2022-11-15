KIRCO Announces Completion and Grand Opening of its First Senior Living Community in Michigan - Monark Grove Clarkston

TROY, Mich. and INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO recently celebrated the completion and Grand Opening of its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located at 7373 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston. KIRCO was proud to welcome Oakland County Commissioner Karen Joliat (District 4) and Jennifer Fair Margraf, executive director of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks.

"We are pleased to announce the completion, as well as opening, of our very first senior living community in our home state of Michigan on a beautiful 17-acre site in Clarkston," said Dean Kiriluk, chief investment officer for KIRCO. "We are confident that residents of Monark Grove will enjoy our amenity-rich, resort-style approach to senior living coupled with best-in-class service, care and programming."

The 'Monark Grove' brand, KIRCO's premier portfolio of Class-A senior housing solutions, was inspired by the metamorphosis of a butterfly – nature's reminder that change can bring about something beautiful.

The 148-unit senior living community, operated by Beztak, offers three levels of care including: 77 independent living units; 49 assisted living units; and 22 memory care units. The community features a French-country inspired architectural style, an abundance of natural light, and high-end interior finishes in both the common areas and individual residences.

In addition to convenient access to downtown Clarkston, residents will enjoy on-site gourmet meals crafted by an executive chef for a tailored dining experience, a well-stocked library, live entertainment, as well as opportunities to attend classes and lectures. Other amenities include: a state-of-the-art fitness center; yoga studio; full-service salon and barbershop; art studio; bocce court; pickle ball court; pub and bistro; and a French inspired garden with reflective water feature and outdoor fireplace.

Monark Grove Clarkston provides seniors with best-in-class care, social engagement and inspired living. Seniors can also age-in-place with the comfort and security of knowing they have the ability to receive the attention and care needed for whatever level of care is required. The independent, assisted living and memory care apartments offer superior services and features that seniors, and their families, want and need in their new home.

"Beztak is honored to be part of Monark Grove Clarkston and partner with KIRCO on the management of this exciting project," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. "We are excited to expand our footprint into the Clarkston area and offer those seniors a premier senior living option with elevated amenities and an enriched social and educational program like no other."

The Monark Grove brand is a unique portfolio of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities that nurture and inspire senior residents and their families through the design and construction of industry-leading spaces and outstanding amenities for residents. KIRCO MANIX constructs the Monark Grove communities and has extensive experience in the design and construction of senior living communities.

Monark Grove Clarkston marks the latest market-leading senior housing community added to KIRCO's senior living investment portfolio. For each community, KIRCO selects a specialized team that understands the unique needs of seniors in each market to help highlight the local dynamic, including: architecture; interior design; culture; and climate. The company's current senior living portfolio also includes projects in Birmingham, AL and Huntsville, AL.

For more information about Monark Grove Clarkston visit www.monarkgroveclarkston.com.

About KIRCO

Founded in 1974, KIRCO is a commercial real estate development and investment firm, whose comprehensive offerings as a national developer, builder (KIRCO MANIX), and facilities manager, builds excitement and pride with every customer and community with whom it works. KIRCO has concentrated focuses in senior living and healthcare, and client-driven corporate facilities. KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, with operations in 19 states. For information, please visit www.KIRCO.com.

