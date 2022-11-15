OpenLoop Health Partners with BlueJeans by Verizon to Expand Access to Quality, Reliable Virtual Visits

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop , a leader in white-label telehealth support services powering virtual care across the country, today announced a partnership with BlueJeans by Verizon to propel anytime, anywhere virtual care delivery.

OpenLoop Health has signed a teaming agreement with BlueJeans to provide its clients access to BlueJeans Telehealth, an intuitive, HIPAA-ready virtual care platform designed to to help drive better patient interactions from beginning to end.

"OpenLoop is committed to offering our clients the next level of healthcare innovation with the goal of promoting better overall patient outcomes," said Jon Lensing, CEO and Co-Founder. "Naturally, BlueJeans Telehealth was the clear progression towards providing more holistic technology options."

The partnership will also give BlueJeans customers access to unrivaled provider staffing services through OpenLoop's NCQA certified network of clinicians in all 50 states, with payer coverage across 250 million patient lives.

This relationship will not only enhance the service provider offerings available to BlueJeans' healthcare customers who require highly qualified providers to facilitate point of care services, it will also help to strengthen the caregiver-patient relationship and communication at every touchpoint.

"The addition of OpenLoop's network of expert, credentialed providers paired with our award-winning video conferencing software is set to enhance the overall user experience of BlueJeans." said Jon Mahoney, Managing Director, Global Channel Management & Business Development, BlueJeans by Verizon. "We expect to see greater televisit efficiency and enhanced clinical workflows with the introduction of their provider staffing services."

OpenLoop continues to set itself apart from others in the industry through the level of quality, compliance, flexibility and care they dedicate to each of their six core offerings. OpenLoop's expert services save their clients the years of work and resources required to assemble and curate such an expansive roster of covered clinicians. This, in turn, gives partner companies the opportunity to prioritize expanding patient access to life changing care.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop was co-founded by CEO, Dr. Jon Lensing, and COO, Christian Williams, with the vision to bring healing anywhere. Their solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support to patients across an expansive array of specialties in all 50 states, with in-network insurance coverage. OpenLoop's deep investment in compliant, easy-to-use telehealth technology and top-tier providers is what sets them apart in the industry.

For more information on OpenLoop, visit OpenLoopHealth.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

