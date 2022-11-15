Supermicro Unveils a Broad Portfolio of Performance Optimized and Energy Efficient (Air and Liquid Cooled) Systems Incorporating 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Supermicro's Expansive X13 Portfolio Includes the SuperBlade®, Hyper, BigTwin®, GrandTwin™, SuperEdge, FatTwin®, GPU Servers Supporting SXM, OAM and PCIe, CloudDC, WIO, and Petascale Storage Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference 2022 (SC22) -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, at the 2022 Super Computing Conference is unveiling the most extensive portfolio of servers and storage systems in the industry based on the upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids.

Supermicro continues to use its Building Block Solutions® approach to deliver state-of-the-art and secure systems for the most demanding AI, Cloud, and 5G Edge requirements. The systems support high-performance CPUs and DDR5 memory with up to 2X the performance and capacities up to 512GB DIMMs and PCIe 5.0, which doubles I/O bandwidth. Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series CPUs (formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids HBM High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)) is also available on a range of Supermicro X13 systems. In addition, support for high ambient temperature environments at up to 40° C (104° F), with servers designed for air and liquid cooling for optimal efficiency, are rack-scale optimized with open industry standard designs and improved security and manageability.

"Supermicro is once again at the forefront of delivering the broadest portfolio of systems based on the latest technology from Intel," stated Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our Total IT Solutions strategy enables us to deliver a complete solution to our customers, which includes hardware, software, rack-scale testing, and liquid cooling. Our innovative platform design and architecture bring the best from the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, delivering maximum performance, configurability, and power savings to tackle the growing demand for performance and energy efficiency. The systems are rack-scale optimized with Supermicro's significant growth of rack-scale manufacturing of up to 3X rack capacity."

In addition, the workload-optimized system portfolio is the ideal match for the new Intel Xeon processor's built-in application-optimized accelerators. The X13 systems portfolio, including the SuperBlade servers can make optimal use of Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX) for improved specific deep learning performance. BigTwin and GrandTwin based Cloud, and Web Service workloads can leverage Intel® Data Streaming Accelerator (Intel® DSA) to optimize streaming-data-movement and transformation operations and Intel® Quick Assist Technology (Intel® QAT) for cryptographic algorithms. With Intel® VRAN Boost, systems such as the Hyper accelerate 5G, Edge performance as well as reduce power consumption.

The Supermicro portfolio of X13 systems is performance optimized, energy efficient, incorporates improved manageability and security, is open, and is rack-scale optimized.

Performance Optimized

Support for the most performant CPUs and GPUs up to 700W.

DDR5 with up to 4800 MT/s memory, which speeds up data movement to and from the CPUs, improving execution times.

Support for PCIe 5.0, which doubles the bandwidth to peripherals, reducing communication time to storage or hardware accelerators.

Support for Compute Express Link (CXL 1.1) allows applications to share resources, enabling applications to work with much larger data sets than ever before.

AI and Metaverse ready with a wide range of GPUs, including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel accelerators.

Support for multiple 400G InfiniBand and Data Processing Units (DPU) enables real-time collaboration with extremely low latencies.

Supports the Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series (formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids HBM), providing a 4X increase in memory bandwidth, and the Intel® Data Center GPU Max Series (formerly codenamed Ponte Vecchio ).

Energy Efficient - Reduces Datacenter OPEX

The systems can run in high-temperature data center environments up to 40° C (104° F), reducing cooling costs.

Supports free-air cooling or rack-scale liquid cooling technologies.

Support for multiple airflow cooling zones for maximum CPU and GPU performance.

In-house design of Titanium level power supplies ensures improved operational efficiency.

Improved Security and Manageability

NIST 800-193 compliant hardware platform Root of Trust (RoT) on every server node provides secure boots, secure firmware updates, and automatic recovery.

Second-generation Silicon RoT designed to include industry standards opens up tremendous opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Open industry standards-based attestation/supply chain assurance from motherboard manufacturing through server production to customer. Supermicro has cryptographically attested the integrity of each component and firmware using signed certificates and secure device identity.

Run-time BMC protections continuously monitor threats and provide notification services.

Hardware TPMs provide additional capabilities and measurements needed to run systems in secure environments.

Remote Management built on industry standard and secure Redfish APIs enables seamless integration of Supermicro products into existing infrastructure.

Comprehensive software suite that enables rack management at scale for IT infrastructure solutions deployed across the core to the edge.

Integrated and verified solutions with 3rd party standard hardware and firmware enable the best out-of-the-box experience for IT administrators.

Support for Open Industry Standards

E1.S provides a future-proof platform with a common connector for all form factors, a wide range of power profiles, and improved thermal profiles.

OCP 3.0 compliant Advanced IO module (AIOM) cards, which will provide up to 400 Gbps bandwidth based on PCIe 5.0.

OCP Open Accelerator Module Universal Base Board Design for the GPU complex.

Open ORV2-compliant DC-powered rack bus bar.

Open BMC and Open BIOS (OCP OSF) support on select products.

The Supermicro X13 Portfolio Includes the following:

SuperBlade® – Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient SuperBlade can significantly reduce initial capital and operational expenses for many organizations. SuperBlade utilizes shared, redundant components, including cooling, networking, and power, to deliver the compute performance of a full server rack in a much smaller physical footprint. These systems are optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads.

GPU Servers with PCIe GPUs – Optimized for AI, Deep Learning, HPC, and high-end graphics professionals, providing maximum acceleration, flexibility, high performance, and balanced solutions. Supermicro GPU-optimized systems support advanced accelerators and deliver both dramatic performance gains and cost savings. These systems are designed for HPC, AI/ML, rendering, and VDI workloads.

Universal GPU Servers – The X13 Universal GPU systems are open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with dual 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and a hot-swappable, toolless design. GPU options include the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technology. These GPU servers are ideal for workloads that include the most demanding AI training performance, HPC, and Big Data Analytics.

Hyper – The X13 Hyper series brings next-generation performance to Supermicro's range of rackmount servers, built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.

BigTwin® – The X13 BigTwin systems provide superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads.

GrandTwin™ – The X13 GrandTwin is an all-new architecture purpose-built for single-processor performance. The design maximizes compute, memory and efficiency to deliver maximum density. Powered by a single 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor, GrandTwin's flexible modular design can be easily adapted for a wide range of applications, with the ability to add or remove components as required, reducing cost. In addition, the Supermicro GrandTwin features front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes, which can be configured with either front or rear I/O for easier serviceability. The X13 GrandTwin is ideal for workloads such as CDN, Multi-Access Edge Computing, Cloud Gaming, and High-Availability Cache Clusters.

FatTwin® - The X13 FatTwin high-density systems offer an advanced multi-node 4U twin architecture with 8 or 4 nodes (single processor per node). Front-accessible service design allows cold-aisle serviceability, with highly configurable systems optimized for data center compute or storage density. In addition, the Fat Twin supports all-hybrid hot-swappable NVMe/SAS/SATA hybrid drive bays with up to 6 drives per node (8-node) and up to 8 drives per node (4-node).

Edge Servers – Optimized for telco Edge workloads, Supermicro X13 Edge systems offer high-density processing power in compact form factors. Flexible power with both AC and DC configurations available and enhanced operating temperatures up to 55° C(131° F) make these systems ideal for Multi-Access Edge Computing, Open RAN, and outdoor Edge deployments. Supermicro SuperEdge brings high-density compute and flexibility to the intelligent Edge, with three hot-swappable single processor nodes and front I/O in a short-depth 2U form factor.

CloudDC – Ultimate flexibility on I/O and storage with 2 or 6 PCIe 5.0 slots and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput. Supermicro X13 CloudDC systems are designed for convenient serviceability with tool-less brackets, hot-swap drive trays and redundant power supplies that ensure a rapid deployment and more efficient maintenance in data centers.

WIO – Supermicro WIO systems offer a wide range of I/O options to deliver truly optimized systems for specific requirements. Users can optimize the storage and networking alternatives to accelerate performance, increase efficiency and find the perfect fit for their applications.

Petascale Storage – The X13 All-Flash NVMe systems offer industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U chassis. The first in a coming lineup of X13 storage systems, this latest E1.S server supports both 9.5mm and 15mm EDSFF media, now shipping from all the industry-leading flash vendors.

MP Servers – The X13 MP servers bring maximum configurability and scalability in a 2U design. The X13 multi-processor systems bring new levels of compute performance and flexibility with support for 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to support mission-critical enterprise workloads.

For more information about Supermicro servers with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, please visit: www.supermicro.com/x13.

The Supermicro X13 JumpStart program gives qualified customers early remote access to Supermicro X13 servers for workload testing on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based Supermicro X13 systems. Visit www.supermicro.com/jumpstart/x13 to learn more.

X13 Pre-Release Webinar

Learn more about the Supermicro X13 product line by registering or viewing the X13 Pre-Release webinar, where you will get an informational preview of the broadest range of next-generation systems optimized for tomorrow's data center workloads. Tune into the webinar, starting November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM, PST at: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17278/564709?utm_source=brighttalk-portal&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=channel-feed .

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

