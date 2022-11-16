AndaSeat Announces Offerings for Black Friday Sale

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AndaSeat, the world's leading gaming chair brand with a mission to continue to provide a high-performance chair experience, announces its Black Friday Pricing to bring holiday cheer into people's lives by providing new and long-term AndaSeat fans with the ideal opportunity to take advantage of early savings on almost everything.

AndaSeat, which has partnered with Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Iron Man under Marvel, Transformers under Hasbro, and Rainbow 6 Siege, etc., has been designing and engineering ergonomic gaming chairs and other ergonomic devices for gaming, work, and life since 2013. It has launched a number of gaming chair collections that will enhance the comfort of an individual's life.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair in 2022 - Kaiser 3

The Kaiser 3 ergonomic gaming chair launched by AndaSeat this year, has been hailed by industry insiders as one of the best gaming chairs in 2022. With a movable magnetic head pillow, built-in 4-way lumbar support, 4D armrests, and up to 165 degrees adjustable backrest, Kaiser 3 effectively relieves the fatigue and back pain caused by sitting for long with improper posture, ensuring continuous comfort and ergonomic support.

Kaiser 3 is suitable for gamers, office workers, and others who attach importance to health. It is also the preferred choice to upgrade the gaming setup in a gaming room or an arcade.

Good-looking Gaming Chair - Phantom 3

The AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair would be suitable for a fan of good-looking furniture, which comes with a Comfort Tech backrest with 90 ~160° recline and lock.

Best Value for Money - Kaiser 2

If a gaming chair with the best value for money were to be recommended, it would be the Kaiser 2. This XL-size gaming chair is equipped with 4D armrests, a head pillow, and a lumbar pillow. It is undoubtedly the king of value for money.

Gaming Chair with Footrest - Jungle 2

Office workers or gamers who are under 180cm in height and under 90KG in weight may wish to consider Jungle 2. This gaming chair is great value for money and has a footrest perfect for napping.

AndaSeat is offering up to $200 in savings on all of its high-quality gaming chairs during the Black Friday Sale. All AndaSeat gaming chair models, including the Kaiser 3, Phantom 3, Transformers edition, and other older models, are eligible for the discount. If the readers are on the hunt for an ergonomic and comfortable gaming chair, it would be the best time of the year to get one now. Now the readers can buy Kaiser 3 for $399 (was $499 for L size), Phantom 3 for $249.99, Kaiser 2 for $359.99, and Jungle 2 for $199.99.

About AndaSeat

AndaSeat is the driver that pushes its community of trailblazers to the winning circle. Anda comes from the Spanish word for Go. The fortitude to go forward with everything AndaSeat values through its commitment to continue its expertise in top-performance racing chairs integrated to be your first choice for ergonomic chairs. AndaSeat has done the research and development to save you time with its team of chair experts. AndaSeat designs and tests the build-out quality that fits body type, size, mobility, and comfortability. Its mission is to continue to provide a performance chair experience that started on the virtual racetrack now in the comfort of your own home.

Official website - https://www.andaseat.com/

