Two New Ultra-Compact H.265 Video Encoders Now Available from Z3 Technology

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading USA provider of video encoding systems has announced the availability of two new high quality, low-bandwidth H.265 video encoder solutions. These new systems are part of the robust ZCube line of encoders designed for video walls, industrial video, surveillance and other low-latency video streaming and recording applications.

The ZCube makes it possible to stream the highest quality video with your desired settings to meet your video streaming needs. The ZCube-21 video encoder allows users to take advantage of high quality, low latency video streaming at up to 4K resolutions. Users can choose H.265, H.264 or MJPEG for the video compression, with completely configurable bitrates, encoding profiles and the option for embedded digital or analog audio. Stream 4K video via HDMI through the ZCube-21, while those that have 3G-SDI, HD-SDI or Composite cameras can utilize the ZCube-SC for HD or SD video streaming and recording.

Each ZCube system is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand with the versatility to simultaneously stream and record video. Users can control the encoder with an easy-to-use Web GUI equipped with live video preview.

Flexibility is a high priority for Z3, which is why these solutions are ONVIF profile S and T compliant. Use your preferred Video Management System to control multiple systems on one platform. Out-of-the-box functionality also includes Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming with encryption along with metadata with KLV MISB ST 0601 and MISB ST 0604 compliance for high precision timestamps.

Both the ZCube-21 and ZCube-SC are readily available for purchase. For support, or to learn about Z3's additional video encoder offerings email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding, OEM video modules and IP camera systems. The ZEUS product line features broadcast quality H.265/H.264 video with products supporting resolutions up to 4K. Z3 can be contacted through our global distribution network or at our corporate office:

Z3 Technology, LLC

100 N. 8th Street, Suite 250, Lincoln, NE 68508 USA

+1.402.323.0702 | Z3technology.com

