Hudson Mind Announces Powerful Antidote For PTSD Symptoms: Dual Sympathetic Block

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Mind launched in 2022 as the mental health arm of Hudson Health (formerly Hudson Medical Group), and takes a revolutionary approach by focusing on treatments that target symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD for long-term mental health transformation.

Anchored by Hudson founder Dr. Jonathann Kuo, and psychiatrist Dr. Marcel Green, Hudson Mind is built on an interventional philosophy that combines innovative technology with the expertise of anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and pain management specialists.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans, about 12 million U.S. adults live with PTSD every year. Traditionally, treatments for mental trauma combine exposure therapy with SSRI medication. While this approach has yielded some positive results, it can also exacerbate anxiety, especially when a patient's nervous system is already stuck in a heightened fight-or-flight state.

Dual Sympathetic Blocks (formerly Stellate Ganglion Blocks) temporarily pause the nervous system, delivering a break from feelings of intense panic, and giving the system the chance to reset at a calmer level.

Dr. Marcel Green, who specializes in the integration of interventional treatments with traditional psychotherapy and psychiatric models, believes DSB can actually bolster the impact of exposure-focused treatment.

"DSB is not intended to replace therapy. Rather, DSB accelerates the work of exposure therapy by giving patients the chance to revisit and work through their trauma without the added mental and physical stress of a nervous system that is in a constant state of panic," says Dr. Green.

Over a 20-minute procedure, a board-certified anesthesiologist uses ultrasound technology to inject an anesthetic into several nerve bundles in the neck, including the Stellate Ganglion nerve. Once admitted, the anesthetic temporarily times the nervous system out to stop it from continuing to send distress signals.

Patients report feeling almost immediate relief from this highly effective, minimally-invasive treatment, and over 83% of patients experience lasting relief from PTSD symptoms.

Hudson Mind is the mental health division of Hudson Health. Hudson Mind is led by anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and pain management specialists who have combined their expertise to pioneer data-driven interventions for anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Hudson Mind's treatments include Dual Sympathetic Blocks for anxiety and PTSD, ketamine infusions for anxiety and depression, and advanced Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression and OCD. To learn more, visit hudsonminds.com

