IAB Tech Lab Launches Specification Adoption Program to Highlight Industry Technical Standard Usage

The Latest Feature in the Transparency Center, the Specification Adoption Program, Provides Clarity and Confirmation on Which Standards Companies are Implementing Across the Advertising Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ever-evolving and complex advertising ecosystem, it has become incredibly challenging for the buy-side to verify that adtech companies have adopted technical standards that positively impact the industry. To solve this issue and provide transparency into technical standard adoption and usage, IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, is unveiling a new Specification Adoption Program .

Last year IAB Tech Lab launched the Transparency Center , creating an open platform for members of the digital advertising ecosystem to better understand how adtech businesses share company information around compliance, business identifiers, and supply chain attributes. The Specification Adoption Program continues on that mission. It enables companies to see and authenticate what technology and standards others are using, helping product managers identify which standards they need to prioritize building into their product roadmap and make informed decisions on the partners they choose to work with.

"The digital advertising industry has faced scrutiny around transparency," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "However, many constituents are stepping up to the plate to develop and adopt industry standards that address concerns from advertisers, publishers, and regulators. As part of the Transparency Center, the Specification Adoption Program enables all players to hold the industry accountable by identifying who implements what standards to confidently transact with their partners. We aim to make information readily available about 'good actors' so buyers can transact confidently. "

The Specification Adoption Program is a module within the Transparency Center where companies can identify and verify the standards they are leveraging. To ensure accuracy and authenticity, the platform also enables third-party verification from the companies submitting their data to help verify usage of these standards by selecting companies they are partnered with to attest to and substantiate these claims, ensuring more trust and confidence in the data being provided.

"Having a better understanding of which companies have implemented what standards should enable us to improve our media planning and activation strategies and deliver higher value to our clients when we transact in the marketplace," said Michael Palmer, VP & Global Technology Partner at Mindshare. "Operating in an open and transparent ecosystem fosters trust and creates network effects driving growth."

"With existing and pending legislation, it's crucial for the digital advertising ecosystem to communicate to each other and regulators how they abide by these regulations through common technical frameworks, protocols, and standards," said Lartease Tiffith, EVP, Public Policy, IAB. "Identifying the goals and intentions of any initiative or standard that companies are utilizing allows them to be in compliance."

Visit https://iabtechlab.com/adoption to access the module and to contribute or view the specification adoption data available.

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

