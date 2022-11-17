Realty Trust Group Announces Leadership Transition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 24 years of service to clients across the healthcare and life science industries, Realty Trust Group (RTG) President Greg Gheen is transitioning to a support role for the firm's next generation of opportunities and leaders. Gheen will continue on the board and maintain ownership in the company with a focal point on life sciences.

Since its formation in 1998, Gheen has led RTG's growth into one of the nation's premier healthcare real estate firms. RTG has served clients in 36 states, managed over 16 million square feet of healthcare real estate, and completed over $2.2 billion of healthcare real estate transactions. The firm has been ranked in the Revista/HREI Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report as one of the nation's top developers in outpatient healthcare real estate. It is consistently ranked among Modern Healthcare's Top Development Companies.

Current Executive Vice President Chad Simpson will assume Gheen's role as President beginning January 1, 2023. Simpson joined RTG in 2000 and has been essential to the firm's significant growth, including expansions in Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

"I am grateful to so many colleagues and mentors that I have had the privilege of working with over the years–especially Ed Pershing helping start RTG with his vision for a client-centric real estate company and my dear friend Larry DeWine, who taught me so much. I am also very proud of our clients' successes, which have allowed RTG to grow into the company it is today," said Gheen. "Chad is the ideal person to transition into this leadership role due to his demonstrated understanding of RTG's advisory-first approach and commitment to client success."

Simpson has broad experience in healthcare real estate, including portfolio management, project development, advisory, and transaction services for major healthcare systems.

"Continuing to pursue our motto of 'real estate follows strategy,' we remain dedicated to helping RTG clients navigate the multi-faceted aspects of their real estate portfolios so they can focus on what matters most–patient care," said Simpson.

RTG is affiliated with PYA, a national professional services firm and healthcare consultancy. PYA President and CEO Marty Brown, also a member of RTG's board, added, "Greg and PYA shareholders launched the firm 24 years ago because they saw a way to help the healthcare industry. Real estate is typically one of the top investments for healthcare systems, yet many executives were not viewing it as a strategic asset. Thanks to Greg's vision, RTG has been a catalyst for growth for many, enabling better patient care. His work with clients, industry relationships, and steadfast adherence to RTG's core values, is quite a legacy."

RTG is grateful for the years of leadership Gheen has provided and looks forward to Simpson continuing this legacy, knowing he will be the perfect leader for RTG's next chapter. For more information about RTG and the full suite of real estate services available to healthcare life science organizations, visit their website today .

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (RTG) is a nationally recognized real estate advisory and services firm serving the healthcare and life science industry since 1998. With objective, accountable, and trusted expertise, RTG provides innovative healthcare real estate solutions through a full platform of advisory, development, transactions, operations, and regulatory compliance services.

RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership teams, working to leverage real estate as a strategic asset to support broader organizational objectives. In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, RTG provides real estate strategies that gain market share, enhance patient experience, and increase speed to market. These solutions include strategic planning, portfolio optimization, capital strategies, facility feasibility and development, transaction support, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and other tailored client solutions.

For more information about RTG, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

