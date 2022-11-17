Xonic Golf's new iTQ Wins Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award

Recognizing Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Will Transform the Future

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xonic™ announces today that it has been named a winner in the Consumer Tech category of Fast Company's annual Next Big Things in Tech awards, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

Xonic iTQ: Your Quick Tip Caddie (CNW Group/Xonic Golf Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Xonic is proud that our A.I. powered, Quick Tip Caddie App has been recognized for its cutting-edge technology with this prestigious award," says Eileen Jurczak, CEO of Xonic. "The iTQ is a first of its kind golf tool that is revolutionizing the game of golf by giving amateur golfers the help they need on the course, while giving teaching pros the insights they need to deliver effective lessons."

The iTQ™ gives golfers instant, customized PGA professional quick fixes and tips, while they play. Based on each golfer's unique swing signature, the tips are small adjustments to help you quickly, in the moment, so you can play with confidence and enjoy your game. And, the more you use the iTQ, the better it gets at giving you advice.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

This year's winners are featured in the Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company, which is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Xonic Golf

Xonic (pronounced ex-onic) is creating and building solutions for the golf industry, using technology to improve the player experience for all golfers. Xonic is an Official Partner of the PGA of Southern California and the PGA of Ontario. Golfers can experience the power of the iTQ with a free 14-day trial by downloading it on the App Store and Google Play.

