FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; UPDATES 2022 OUTLOOK

Third quarter sales and earnings above expectations

Total sales decreased 0.7 % from 2021 on a reported basis; increased 3.3% in constant currency

Comparable-store sales increased 0.8 % year-over-year

EPS of $1 . 01 and Non-GAAP EPS of $ 1.27

Raises 2022 EPS guidance to $4.42 - $4.50 , compared to prior range of $4.25 - $4.45

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

"Foot Locker's solid third quarter results in the midst of ongoing macroeconomic challenges are a testament to the strengths of this organization that I am honored to now be leading," said Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the tough environment, our expanding customer base remained resilient, and I'm proud that our team delivered sales above our expectations, thanks to their exceptional execution."

Ms. Dillon continued, "I see tremendous opportunity to further leverage the power of our brand equity and our incredible field team to drive our growth in this exciting category."

Third Quarter Results

The Company reported net income of $96 million, or $1.01 per share, for the 13 weeks ended October 29, 2022, compared with $158 million, or $1.52 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company earned $1.27 per share, compared with non-GAAP earnings of $1.74 per share in the prior-year period. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation below.

Third quarter comparable-store sales increased by 0.8% against record sales levels last year, driven by strong demand, the Company's brand diversification efforts, and improved access to high-quality inventory. Total sales decreased by 0.7%, to $2,173 million, compared with sales of $2,189 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter increased by 3.3%.

Gross margin declined by 270 basis points compared with the prior-year period, driven mainly by higher markdowns on increased promotional activity across the industry, and modest supply chain cost pressure.

SG&A increased by 60 basis points, driven mainly by labor inflation, partially offset by early savings from the Company's cost optimization program.

Year-To-Date Results

For the first nine months of the year, the Company posted net income of $323 million, or $3.38 per share, compared with $790 million, or $7.54 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share for the nine-month period totaled $3.98, compared to $5.80 in the corresponding prior-year period. Year-to-date sales were $6,413 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $6,617 million in the corresponding nine months of 2021. Year-to-date, comparable store sales decreased 3.9%, while total year-to-date sales, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased by 0.1%.

Financial Position

As of October 29, 2022, merchandise inventories were $1,685 million, up 29.5% compared to the end of the third quarter last year. Current inventory quality and aging continue to be healthy and position the Company well to fulfill demand for the holiday season and the fourth quarter overall. At quarter-end, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $351 million, while debt was $454 million.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, for a total of $37 million.

Financial Outlook

Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Following better-than-expected results for the third quarter and strong momentum coming out of the quarter, we are increasing our outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year. While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our demand trends, and inventory position in high-quality product gives us confidence we can achieve our new range, while also remaining flexible to manage through ongoing volatility."

The Company's fourth quarter and updated full-year 2022 outlooks are summarized in the table below.



2022 Guidance

Metric Prior Full Year Updated Full

Year Fourth Quarter Commentary Total Sales Down 6% to 7% Down 4% to 5% Down 8% to 10% Ongoing foreign currency pressure Comp Sales Down 8% to 9% Down 4% to 5% Down 6% to 8% Strong demand, execution, and

access to inventory Square

Footage Down 1% to 2% Down slightly Down slightly

Gross Margin 31.1% to 31.2% 31.7% to 31.8% 29.0% to 29.3% Ongoing promotional pressure SG&A Rate 21.3% to 21.4% ~22.0% 23.3% to 23.4% Labor inflation, partially offset by

cost optimization D&A ~$213 million ~$210 million ~$53 million

Interest ~$20 million ~$17 million ~$4 million

Tax Rate

(Non-GAAP) 30.0% to 30.5% ~30.7% ~32.5%

Non-GAAP

EPS $4.25-$4.45 $4.42-$4.50 $0.45-$0.53 Raising full year outlook Capital

Expenditures Up to $275

million Up to $275

million





The Company provides earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking adjusted income taxes and diluted earnings per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Store Base Update

During the third quarter, the Company opened 24 new stores, remodeled or relocated 23 stores, and closed 29 stores.

As of October 29, 2022, the Company operated 2,794 stores across 28 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 155 franchised stores were operating in the Middle East and Asia.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)





Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales

$ 2,173

$ 2,189

$ 6,413

$ 6,617 Cost of sales



1,477



1,429



4,323



4,310 Selling, general and administrative expenses



467



458



1,382



1,326 Depreciation and amortization



52



49



157



142 Impairment and other charges



20



57



38



97 Income from operations



157



196



513



742

























Interest expense, net



(3)



(4)



(13)



(8) Other income / (expense), net



(11)



30



(24)



359 Income before income taxes



143



222



476



1,093 Income tax expense



47



64



154



303 Net income



96



158

$ 322

$ 790 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—



—



1



— Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 96

$ 158

$ 323

$ 790

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.01

$ 1.52

$ 3.38

$ 7.54 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



94.7



104.4



95.7



104.9

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Company excludes all gains or losses associated with the minority investments to arrive at non-GAAP earnings; previously only certain amounts were adjusted. Those amounts not previously excluded from non-GAAP earnings during 2021 represented $17 million ($12 million after tax or $0.12 per share), $27 million ($20 million after tax, or $0.19 per share), and $27 million ($20 million or $0.21 per share) for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. For the full year, this represented income of $71 million ($52 million after tax, or $0.50 per share) and was primarily related to our investment in Retailors, Ltd. Amounts recorded prior to 2021 were not significant. Non-GAAP financial measures that will be presented will exclude (i) minority investments, (ii) impairments and other charges, and (iii) certain tax matters that we believe are nonrecurring or unusual in nature.

Certain financial measures are identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives and are consistent with how executive compensation is determined.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition, and not as an alternative, to our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:





Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021 (1)

2022

2021 (1) Pre-tax income:























Income before income taxes

$ 143

$ 222

$ 476

$ 1,093 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges (2)



20



57



38



97 Other income / expense (3)



14



(27)



32



(347) Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 177

$ 252

$ 546

$ 843

























After-tax income:























Net income attributable to Foot Locker, Inc.

$ 96

$ 158

$ 323

$ 790 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $5,

$14, $10, and $24 million, respectively (2)



15



43



28



73 Other income / expense, net of income tax benefit/(expense) of

$4, $(7), $7, and $(91) million, respectively (3)



10



(20)



25



(256) Tax reserves charge (4)



—



—



5



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 121

$ 181

$ 381

$ 607





Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



2022

2021 (1)

2022

2021 (1) Earnings per share:























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.01

$ 1.52

$ 3.38

$ 7.54 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges (2)



0.16



0.41



0.29



0.69 Other income / expense (3)



0.10



(0.19)



0.26



(2.43) Tax reserves charge (4)



—



—



0.05



— Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.27

$ 1.74

$ 3.98

$ 5.80



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:



(1) Non-GAAP results in the third quarter and year-to-date periods of 2021 were affected by the change in presentation of minority investments discussed above, which

excluded $27 million of income ($20 million after tax or $0.19 per share) in the third quarter and $44 million of income ($32 million or $0.30 per share) year-to-date.



(2) For the third quarter of 2022, impairment and other charges included $17 million of transformation consulting, $2 million of severance costs for the upcoming closure of

a distribution center, and $1 million of acquisition integration costs. For year-to-date 2022, impairment and other charges included $27 million of transformation consulting,

$5 million of impairment of long-lived assets and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges, $4 million of acquisition integration costs, and $2 million of severance

costs related to the distribution center closure.





For the third quarter and year-to-date periods of 2021, impairment and other charges included $13 million and $52 million, respectively, of impairment of long-lived assets

and right-of-use assets and accelerated tenancy charges associated with the decision to exit Footaction stores, $30 million and $32 million, respectively, of impairment of

investments, and acquisition and integration costs of $14 million.





Also included in the year-to-date period of 2021 is $4 million in lease-related termination costs and charges of $2 million primarily related to severance costs in connection

with the reorganization of certain support functions. Partially offsetting these losses and charges was $7 million of additional insurance recovery recorded in impairment

and other charges as it relates to the book value of property losses recorded in 2020.



(3) Other income / expense for the third quarter of 2022 primarily consisted of a $15 million loss on minority investments, primarily due to a change in fair value of the

investment in Retailors, Ltd., a publicly-listed entity, partially offset by an additional $1 million gain on the divestiture of the Team Sales business that occurred in the

second quarter. The year-to-date 2022 amount includes $52 million of losses on minority investments, primarily from Retailors, Ltd., a $19 million gain on the Team Sales

business divestiture, and $1 million of dividend income.





For the third quarter and year-to-date 2021, other income included $27 million and $343 million, respectively, of gains on minority investments, primarily related to the

fair value adjustment of Retailors, Ltd., as well as a higher valuation on our investment in GOAT in the year-to-date period. Other income also included $4 million of

insurance recoveries in the year-to-date period.



(4) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $5 million charge related to the Company's income tax reserves due to the resolution of a foreign tax settlement.

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In millions)





October 29,

October 30,



2022

2021 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 351

$ 1,339 Merchandise inventories



1,685



1,301 Other current assets



302



253





2,338



2,893 Property and equipment, net



897



860 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,449



2,619 Deferred taxes



65



95 Goodwill



764



651 Other intangible assets, net



424



235 Minority investments



722



762 Other assets



103



96



$ 7,762

$ 8,211













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 522

$ 578 Accrued and other liabilities



455



498 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



6



104 Current portion of lease obligations



539



577





1,522



1,757 Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases



448



456 Long-term lease obligations



2,212



2,421 Other liabilities



321



235 Total liabilities



4,503



4,869 Total shareholders' equity



3,259



3,342



$ 7,762

$ 8,211

FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:





January 29,









October 29,

Relocations/



2022

Opened

Closed

2022

Remodels Foot Locker U.S.

802

21

52

771

20 Foot Locker Europe

626

18

10

634

20 Foot Locker Canada

95

1

6

90

1 Foot Locker Pacific

94

1

—

95

10 Foot Locker Asia

30

3

—

33

— Kids Foot Locker

410

21

18

413

8 Lady Foot Locker

14

—

5

9

— Champs Sports

525

2

17

510

4 Footaction

41

—

30

11

— Sidestep

86

1

6

81

— WSS

98

10

—

108

4 atmos

37

4

2

39

3 Total

2,858

82

146

2,794

70

Selling and gross square footage are as follows:





October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 (in thousands)

Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker U.S.

2,394

4,151

2,367

4,079 Foot Locker Europe

1,038

2,194

1,132

2,337 Foot Locker Canada

252

413

248

408 Foot Locker Pacific

179

283

204

315 Foot Locker Asia

109

191

126

233 Kids Foot Locker

723

1,240

767

1,301 Lady Foot Locker

21

48

15

26 Champs Sports

1,922

3,007

1,879

2,940 Footaction

509

834

29

51 Sidestep

93

174

100

189 WSS

906

1,151

1,067

1,341 atmos (1)

—

—

37

66 Total

8,146

13,686

7,971

13,286



(1) The Company acquired 38 existing atmos stores in November 2021.

