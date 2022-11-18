NIIT Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week By Launching New Programs and Engaging With Leading Industry Partners

National Apprenticeship Week activities mark a major step forward in NIIT's effort to build the nation's workforce in nanotechnology and semiconductors

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT), the leader in developing the nation's semiconductor talent pipeline, marks the end of a successful National Apprenticeship Week filled with industry collaboration positioned to bolster the nation's nanotechnology industry.

Throughout National Apprenticeship Week, industry leaders, educators and government officials gathered across the country to acknowledge, celebrate and expand apprenticeships in sectors critical to the economy. Apprenticeships benefit both the jobseeker and the employer by offering comprehensive training, efficient skill development and a mutual sense of commitment.

"NIIT and the industry partners we worked with to honor National Apprenticeship Week understand that addressing our lack of semiconductor manufacturing capacity starts with creating a robust talent pipeline," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIIT. "The best way to achieve this is through expanding apprenticeship opportunities. Not only do apprenticeship programs offer an efficient way to train and retain employees, but they also offer jobseekers the opportunity to pursue a lifelong career."

Over the course of the week, NIIT has celebrated a range of achievements and partnered in events alongside other leaders in the tech sector to boost the role apprenticeships play in the industry:

Micron: On November 14 and 15, 2022, NIIT met with partners at two events in Boise hosted by Micron. On Monday, Micron hosted Governor Brad Little to help launch the first semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship Program in the state of Idaho . On Tuesday, US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited to inspect the facility, meet with potential apprentices and further discuss how to expand the country's semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Applied Materials : On November 15, 2022 , Applied Materials and NIIT Texas . : On, Applied Materials and NIIT announced an agreement to establish the first Registered Apprenticeship Program for the semiconductor industry in

InformationWeek: On November 16, 2022 , NIIT President and CEO Mike Russo discussed the importance of developing apprenticeship programs in the semiconductor industry as a mechanism to address the tech-talent shortage in his On, NIIT President and CEOdiscussed the importance of developing apprenticeship programs in the semiconductor industry as a mechanism to address the tech-talent shortage in his InformationWeek op-ed

Wolfspeed: On November 16 , 2022, Wolfspeed, Mohawk Valley Community College, the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and NIIT New York State Registered Apprenticeship Program. On, 2022, Wolfspeed, Mohawk Valley Community College, the Manufacturers Association ofand NIIT announced they will be upskilling the workforce by implementing aRegistered Apprenticeship Program.

Semiconductor Industry Association: On November 17, 2022 , NIIT joined top companies in the semiconductor sector to recognize industry leaders and promote apprenticeships in nanotechnology at the On, NIIT joined top companies in the semiconductor sector to recognize industry leaders and promote apprenticeships in nanotechnology at the 2022 SIA Awards Dinner

TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America: On November 17, 2022 , TEL and NIIT On, TEL and NIIT announced a new Registered Apprenticeship Program to develop a highly talented, skilled and diverse technician workforce.

The mentioned Registered Apprenticeships are part of the NIIT's "Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductors" (GAINS) program, which was designed specifically to meet the needs of the semiconductor industry. NIIT GAINS graduated its first participants in a Registered Apprenticeship Program this week with its partner, GlobalFoundries, in Malta, New York.

Under GAINS, NIIT works with employers, regional community colleges and training providers, state apprenticeship agencies and others to establish and implement programs. The program is being scaled throughout the nation by NIIT under an exclusive U.S. Department of Labor contract to lead the expansion of the nation's workforce development in the semiconductor and nanotechnology sectors.

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT)

The National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT) is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors – those important to the nation's security and global competitiveness – and ensure they are eliminated. Talent pipeline development is the major focus of NIIT, and through comprehensive industry engagement, NIIT is leading the deployment of a national strategy and infrastructure to broaden and build the talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry and strategic industry sectors. Through its National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative and the support of the federal government, NIIT has developed a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that includes the alignment of programs K-12 through higher education and adult and veteran training, infrastructure to attract a broader population and improve access and connections to career and needed training, and the ability to scale to support the nation. For more information, visit www.niit-usa.org.

