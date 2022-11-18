QBE's Dan Fortin Named One of Risk & Insurance's 2022 Executives to Watch

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce that Dan Fortin, President of its Specialty business, has been named one of Risk & Insurance magazine's 2022 Executives to Watch.

QBE's Specialty Insurance business is comprised of Accident & Health, Aviation, Financial Lines (Professional Liability, Management Liability, Transactional Liability), Specialty Programs and Residential.

Fortin joined QBE North America in 2020 as President, Financial Lines, and was named President of Specialty Insurance in July 2022. Before joining QBE, he served as Senior Vice President of Executive and Specialty Lines at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance.

"Congratulations to Dan for this well-deserved recognition," said Todd Jones, Chief Executive Officer, QBE North America. "Dan brings expertise, leadership and relentless focus on the customer to our senior leadership team. His efforts to recruit and lead an outstanding team, as well as the leadership he's shown in optimizing QBE's specialty lines portfolio, put us in growth mode and allow us to help our customers manage unique risks."

Each year since 2011, Risk & Insurance identifies insurance carrier executives who have been promoted or are taking on a substantial new area of responsibility. Risk & Insurance notes that how these professionals take on challenges and achieve results bears watching.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.3 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us.

