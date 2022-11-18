RENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rent the Runway Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 13, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Rent the Runway, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (iii) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (iv) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (v) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the initial public offering and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

