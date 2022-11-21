DataSeers and Fintainium Announce New Partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based fintech DataSeers and Jacksonville-based FINTAINIUM announce a new partnership to further expand FINTAINIUM's unified cash flow management platform. FINTAINIUM will be using DataSeers' industry leading SaaS solutions like IdentitySeer and ReconSeer to help financial institutions attract, retain, and grow business relationships.

(PRNewsfoto/Fintainium, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DataSeers will be providing essential back-office services and payments capabilities through their platform specifically designed for banking and payments to help manage critical operations such as reconciliation, compliance, fraud detection, onboarding, and analytics.

"Knowing your customer is the first line of defense for fraud, risk, and compliance, but it's still one of the biggest challenges for banks and credit unions. Implementation of a top-tier product like IdentitySeer proves an institution's commitment to providing financial services while keeping out bad actors.

We are pleased to develop this new partnership with Fintainium and together leverage this flexible and scalable platform to provide elevated services in onboarding, reconciliation, and others to their customers in the financial space," says Adwait Joshi, Founder and Chief Seer at DataSeers.

"We have the leading solution in the cash management space and are honored to connect with DataSeers to provide the essential function of embedded reconciliation to the market," Richard Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of FINTAINIUM commented.

About FINTAINIUM

FINTAINIUM delivers back-office innovation for financial institutions and streamlines end-users' payments and cash flow management processes. With headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, and operations in Toronto, Canada, FINTAINIUM facilitates enhanced services between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies.

Fintainium is a modular platform with the newest technology to work seamlessly with financial institutions and ERP systems. Fintainium's technology enables features such as embedded payments and lending, an integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, cash flow management tools, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only unified platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.

Fintainium was named a Best Startup in Jacksonville by The Tech Tribune.

About DataSeers

DataSeers is an Atlanta-based FinTech that has engineered a unique solution for effectively harnessing complex data. Its FinanSeer® software is AI-powered and specifically designed to help banks and payments companies improve their onboarding, reconciliation, compliance, fraud detection, and analytics in one user-friendly platform.

DataSeers was established in 2017. Since the creation of DataSeers five and a half years ago, the company has changed office spaces five times to accommodate its steady client and staff growth.

The company has won multiple awards.

With three-year revenue growth of 427 Percent, DataSeers received ranking No. 1503 among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the annual Inc. 5000 list. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker. DataSeers was recently selected in the AIFinTech100 for 2022. DataSeers received a 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Atlanta. The Technology Association of Georgia recognized DataSeers as one of its "Top 40 Technology Companies" three years in a row. The company has also received the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions HPCC Systems® Community Recognition Award for creating a "Truly Unique Solution" leveraging the HPCC Systems open-source data lake platform. DataSeers was among Atlanta Inno's 2019 "50 on Fire" companies in Georgia. The company was also a winner in the New to Export category at the 2019 GLOBE Awards presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and among the 2020 award recipients.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.

Richard Jackman

Chief Executive Officer

Richard.Jackman@gofintainium.com

DATASEERS

Adwait Joshi

Chief Seer

ajoshi@dataseers.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.