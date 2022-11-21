ITURAN SURPASSES 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

ITURAN SURPASSES 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Increases outlook for after-market subscriber growth: expect annual run rate of approximately 180,000-200,000

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022

Growth in total subscribers to approximately 2,020,000: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 2,000;

Revenues of $72.7 million , an increase of 11% year-over-year;

Net income of $10.1 million , an increase of 38% compared with $7.3 million in the third quarter of last year;

EBITDA of $19.6 million , compared with $18.5 million in the third quarter of last year, up 6% year-over-year;

Generated $11.4 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

Declared dividend of $3.0 million ; purchased $2.0 million under share buy-back program during the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very proud to have crossed this significant milestone for our company of 2 million subscribers. Over the past four quarters our subscriber growth has accelerated dramatically and is the culmination of many years effort in adding new and attractive products and services, focused on bringing value and meeting our customer's needs. In only three quarters of 2022, we added 140,000 new subscribers, putting us well ahead of our annual target of between 140,000 and 160,000. As we move into 2023, it is clear that we are growing our after-market subscribers at a faster rate than we have historically. Based on the recent run-rate, we are happy to increase our expectations for the growth rate of our global after-market subscriber base ahead, now expecting 180,000 to 200,000, net new subscribers-adds annually."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are also very happy with our financial results showing continued solid growth in revenue and profitability. The strong growth in our subscriber base is beginning to be expressed in our subscriber revenue growth, which in local currencies showed a 13% year-over-year growth and we expect this trend to continue well into the next year. We also demonstrated our highest subscriber gross margin in over two years, demonstrating that the operating leverage in our business is becoming more apparent."

Added Mr. Sheratzky, "The ongoing strong profitability and cash generation enable us to share the rewards of our continued success with shareholders. In addition to our regular dividend payment of $3 million per quarter, we purchased a further $2 million in shares under our share buy-back program, targeting increased shareholder value."

Third quarter 2022 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $72.7 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. 73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $53.1 million, an increase of 10% over third quarter 2021 revenues. The strong appreciation of the US dollar versus the currencies in the geographies that Ituran operates over the past year, impacted the revenues as reported in US dollars. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,020,000 as of September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of approximately 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 2,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $19.5 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the third quarter of 2021. In local currency terms, third quarter revenue grew by 16% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with gross profit of $32.2 million (49.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 57.2%, compared with 56.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

The gross margin on products was 21.5% in the quarter, compared with 28.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The product margin continues to be somewhat impacted by the higher components' prices due to the global shortage of electronic components as well as the product sales mix sold in the quarter. As the shortage of components has begun to ease towards the end of the current year, Ituran expects to record a general trend of improvement in product gross margins during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

Operating income for the quarter was $14.7 million (20.2% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $13.9 million (21.1% of revenue) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with $18.5 million (28.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 9% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $0.7 million compared with a financial expense of $2.7 million in the third quarter of last year. In the third quarter of 2021, it is noted that the financial expense was impacted by the change in market capitalization of one of Ituran's publicly-listed early-stage mobility investments.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.49, compared with $7.3 million (11.1% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.35 in the third quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $30.5 million and debt of $16.0 million, amounting to a net cash of $14.5 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2022, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors decided to continue executing the remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Under the current buy-back program, 79,816 shares amounting to $2.0 million was purchased in the third quarter of 2022 and approximately $6 million remains under the current program.

The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, November 21, 2022 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609

at:

9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi udi_m@ituran.com Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft ituran@ekgir.com EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars (in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

(unaudited)













Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 30,068 50,306 Investments in marketable securities 382 4,405 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 44,552 43,916 Other current assets 45,883 36,979 Inventories 32,494 27,128

_______ _______

153,379 162,734

---------- ----------





Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 1,216 885 Investments in other companies 1,631 1,866 Other non-current assets 3,221 3,146 Deferred income taxes 10,746 11,091 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 14,728 16,205

_______ _______

31,542 33,193

---------- ----------





Property and equipment, net 40,809 35,652

---------- ----------





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,629 4,690

---------- ----------





Intangible assets, net 13,491 16,753

---------- ---------- Goodwill 39,485 39,999

---------- ----------







_______ _______ Total assets 288,335 293,021





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 15,974 18,257 Accounts payable 22,749 21,275 Deferred revenues 20,832 24,333 Other current liabilities 37,086 40,767

_______ _______

96,641 104,632

---------- ----------





Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan - 13,169 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,153 22,476 Deferred income taxes 1,639 1,952 Deferred revenues 12,692 8,902 Others non-current liabilities 2,175 2,337 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,773 1,750

________ ________

44,432 50,586

----------- -----------











Stockholders' equity 140,776 132,460 Non-controlling interests 6,486 5,343 Total equity 147,262 137,803

----------- -----------











Total liabilities and equity 288,335 293,021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

US dollars US dollars

Nine month period

ended September 30, Three month period

ended September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues:







Telematics services 155,671 140,873 53,131 48,311 Telematics products 62,453 59,655 19,533 17,390

_______ _______ _______ _______

218,124 200,528 72,664 65,701

---------- ---------- ---------- ----------









Cost of revenues:







Telematics services 67,455 62,384 22,716 21,014 Telematics products 48,960 44,118 15,333 12,466

_______ _______ _______ _______

116,415 106,502 38,049 33,480









Gross profit 101,709 94,026 34,615 32,221 Research and development expenses 12,232 10,168 4,101 3,327 Selling and marketing expenses 10,025 9,847 3,445 3,347 General and administrative expenses 36,131 33,725 12,433 11,720 Other income, net (149) (152) (31) (66)

_______ _______ _______ _______ Operating income 43,470 40,438 14,667 13,893 Other expense, net - (3) - - Financing expense, net (4,652) (4,716) (714) (2,734)

_______ _______ _______ _______ Income before income tax 38,818 35,719 13,953 11,159 Income tax expenses (8,998) (9,055) (3,080) (3,337) Share in losses of affiliated companies, net (412) (39) (291) (18)

_______ _______ _______ _______ Net income for the period 29,408 26,625 10,582 7,804 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,877) (1,944) (518) (492)

_______ _______ _______ _______ Net income attributable to the Company 27,531 24,681 10,064 7,312









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 1.35 1.19 0.49 0.35









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,435 20,809 20,347 20,799

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars US dollars

Nine month period

ended September 30, Three month period

ended September 30, (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 29,408 26,625 10,582 7,804 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 14,871 13,329 4,978 4,594 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans - - - (4) Losses in respect of trading marketable securities 3,840 2,609 68 2,244 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,301 1,568 229 390 Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net 412 39 291 18 Deferred income taxes (115) (794) (257) 88 Capital gain on sale of property and equipment, net (304) (91) (9) (38) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (4,292) (6,991) 759 (458) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (10,223) 3,008 (3,972) 1,976 Increase in inventories (8,810) (4,088) (4,814) (5,317) Increase in accounts payable 2,576 1,825 2,319 817 Increase (decrease)in deferred revenues 1,007 499 465 (1,364) Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities (467) 1,524 761 781 Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests - 686 - - Net cash provided by operating activities 29,204 39,748 11,400 11,531 Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals (548) (1,857) (175) (353) Capital expenditures (18,758) (11,246) (4,040) (4,427) Investments in affiliated and other companies (690) (420) (90) - Investment in marketable securities (103) - - - Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits 87 (116) (43) (37) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 848 697 65 69 Net cash used in investment activities (19,164) (12,942) (4,283) (4,748) Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net (148) (149) (49) (66) Repayment of long term loan (12,293) (19,173) (4,070) (4,191) Dividend paid (8,621) (12,904) (2,855) (2,804) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest - (424) - (39) Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary (5,446) (1,870) (2,000) (1,870) Net cash used in financing activities (26,508) (34,520) (8,974) (8,970) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,770) (1,522) (746) (442) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,238) (9,236) (2,603) (2,629) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 50,306 72,183 32,671 65,576 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 30,068 62,947 30,068 62,947



In August 2022, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.