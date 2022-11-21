LatAm Logistic Properties Names Esteban Saldarriaga as CEO

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. ("LLP"), the leading developer, owner, and operator of modern sustainable logistic real estate in the Andean and Central American regions, today announced it has named Esteban Saldarriaga as Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 17, 2022. Mr. Saldarriaga replaces Mike Fangman, LLP's Founder.

(PRNewsfoto/LatAm Logistic Properties) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Saldarriaga, a native Spanish speaker, has been a member of LLP's Board of Directors since 2016, and is currently a Principal on the Investment team of Jaguar Growth Partners , LLP's majority owner. Prior to joining Jaguar he held numerous leadership positions across top Latin American firms, including as an executive with a Latin American conglomerate executing cross-border M&A and integration strategies in industries as diverse as food and beverages, cement production, agribusiness and corrugated packaging. During his tenure, he evaluated and executed transactions in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil.

"Esteban's strategic vision, experience and connections throughout Latin America and his ability to execute will seamlessly continue Mike's legacy of growing LLP across the region and serving the company's increasing customer base," said Thomas McDonald, Managing Partner, Head of Americas at Jaguar and Chair of the Board of LLP. "We want to thank Mike for his role in building LLP and look forward to working together with LLP's entire management team to take the company to the next level."

"E-Commerce continues to expand rapidly across Latin America and the global pandemic only accelerated that change, leading to increasing demand for LLPs warehouse space," said Mr. Saldarriaga. "I look forward to working closely with the team and Board as we set LLP on an appropriate growth trajectory that will enable us to continue to scale and take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the region."

From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Saldarriaga was an executive with J.P. Morgan's Latin American Investment Banking and Advisory Group based in Bogota where he covered a broad array of sectors in the Andean economies. Previously, Mr. Saldarriaga was with Ashmore Colombia, an infrastructure-focused private equity fund, subsidiary of the British alternative asset manager Ashmore Group plc. He graduated with highest honors from Universidad Javeriana in Bogota where he received both a B.A. and M.Sc. in Economics and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in New York.

About LatAm Logistic Properties

LatAmLogistic Properties, S.A. is a leading developer, owner, and operator of modern sustainable logistic real estate in high-growth and high barrier to entry markets in the Andean and Central American regions. The Company's customers are multinational and regional companies dedicated to third party logistics, business-to-business distribution, retail distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Our strong customer relationships and insight into the markets will enable future growth through development and acquisition of high-quality, strategically located facilities in target markets. As of September 30, 2022, LatAmLogistic Properties was comprised of an operating and development portfolio of thirty-six logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling 482,700 square meters of gross leasable area. After the build-out of the company's wholly owned land bank and co-investment land ventures, LatAmLogistic Properties is expected to reach 702,100square meters of gross leasable area.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LatAm Logistic Properties