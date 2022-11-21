VISTA OUTDOOR PARTICIPATING IN DECEMBER INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ANOKA, Minn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, will be participating in the following investor conferences in December.

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – December 7 (webcast available)

ROTH Deer Valley Conference – December 15

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

Separation Update

On May 5, 2022, Vista Outdoor announced that the Company plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly-traded companies. The Company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders.

The Company is on track to execute the separation in calendar 2023. The Form 10 has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) confidentially.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

