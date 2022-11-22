Anodot Announces Integration of Patented Technology into Cloud Cost Management Solution

Anodot also introduces new features including Kubernetes Savings Recommendations and Intelligent Forecasting

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, the augmented FinOps company, today announced the integration of its patented machine learning anomaly detection technology into the company's cloud cost management solution.

Anodot's autonomous FinOps solution gives organizations greater visibility, control and insight into cloud costs . The company's AI and ML-powered solution allows for automated savings recommendations and accurate forecasts that enable customers to minimize cloud waste and reduce overall cloud spend.

Anodot also announced a suite of new enhancements to its cloud cost management solution. The releases will give customers more robust cloud cost monitoring, including more accurate forecasting and budgeting.

New features that will launch in the coming weeks include:

Kubernetes Savings Recommendations: Actionable and personalized Kubernetes savings recommendations will include node and pod rightsizing, resource utilization monitoring and orphaned resource management.

Intelligent Forecasting: New forecasting capabilities based on historical data have a 98.5% accuracy rate.

Unit costs: Unit economics feature allows customers to understand cloud unit costs, price margins and ROI of new products and services.

"In a recent Anodot survey , 50% of IT executives told us it's difficult to get cloud costs under control. This validates the need for a solution that provides visibility, insights and automated savings recommendations to reduce cloud spend and fuel savings," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot. "Our patented AI-ML technology is a differentiator in the cloud cost management market and a game changer for companies looking to overcome the financial challenges of a growing and complex cloud ecosystem."

Anodot's announcement coincides with the company's attendance at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. Anodot will be exhibiting at booth #2540 and presenting a Lightning Talk at the conference titled, FinOps: The powerful ability of insight to accelerate AWS, on November 30th at 10 a.m.

About Anodot

Anodot's augmented FinOps platform is the next generation in business intelligence. Anodot proactively identifies revenue-critical business incidents, recommends actions, and automates the remediation process in real time. Anodot's patented technology goes beyond data visualization by constantly analyzing and correlating business metrics, alerts, and forecasts in their context.

Anodot for cloud cost management and Anodot for payment intelligence are leveraged by Fortune 500 companies to help reduce cloud waste and protect revenue streams.

