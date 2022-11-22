BLANCO Appoints Edyta Drutis as Vice President, Brand & Marketing for North America

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO , the premium kitchen solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering, announces the promotion of Edyta Drutis to Vice President, Brand & Marketing for BLANCO North America.

In this role, Drutis will lead integrated marketing, branding and communications efforts for BLANCO North America across the U.S. and Canada. Her focus will be to increase consumer awareness and to drive ongoing promotion of the BLANCO UNIT, the seamless water place system for residential kitchens.

"Edyta is an integral member of the BLANCO leadership team, and she has been instrumental in establishing the BLANCO brand in North America," stated Garth Wallin, President and CEO of BLANCO North America. "Having served as Director, Brand & Communications for BLANCO in her most recent position, she has demonstrated marketing savvy and a strategic, well-honed approach to building the brand. I am confident her leadership will continue to expand our presence regionally."

"I am honored yet humbled to continue my career with BLANCO North America in this new role," noted Drutis. "As a longtime employee, I'm proud of the company's regional growth over the last eight years, and I look forward to driving continued awareness of BLANCO and the BLANCO UNIT in the years to come."

Drutis has more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience, with 14 years in the plumbing industry. She started her journey with BLANCO in 2014 as the Marketing Manager for BLANCO Canada. Most recently, she served as the Director of Brand & Communications for BLANCO North America.

About BLANCO

With BLANCO, kitchen chores are transformed to be sources of joyful moments. BLANCO is the premium brand for well-thought-out kitchen water hubs in residential homes. At its core, the BLANCO UNIT is based on three founding pillars: "Drink, Prep, Clean" and is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This range of product and the design, color and material options, make it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water hub. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

