The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces 1st Annual Science Symposium

The free interactive online event will highlight the science supporting fragrance safety

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its first-ever virtual Annual Science Symposium on November 30, 2022, capping off a year of groundbreaking safety assessment and research publication.

In this four-hour, multi-track event, RIFM's scientists will highlight recently published and ongoing research that will significantly impact the future of the science supporting fragrance safety. In addition, RIFM's staff will provide details and answer audience questions about its internationally recognized safety assessment program, including where to freely download its peer-reviewed and published research and safety assessments. The event will also highlight the institute's comprehensive database, its approach to assessing the safe use of Natural Complex Substances (NCS), and the animal-alternative-focused research strategy guiding RIFM's activities currently and into the future.

"The symposium will provide fragrance safety stakeholders worldwide the opportunity to meet the scientists and staff working to ensure that the world can safely enjoy their favorite fragranced products," explained RIFM's Vice President, Anne Marie Api, Ph.D., who heads RIFM's research program. "Everyone from those creating fragrances to regulators and consumers will find something of interest to them."

"As RIFM completes its first round of discrete raw material safety assessments and gears up to take on the NCS assessments, we feel this is the ideal time to tell our story to a broader audience who may not already be aware of the half-century of safety analysis work RIFM has already performed," said RIFM President, James C. Romine, Ph.D.

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 75,000 references, more than 135,000 human health and environmental studies, and the existing scientific literature. All of RIFM's findings are reviewed and approved by an independent panel of academic experts, The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety (fragrancesafetypanel.org), with no ties to the fragrance industry and submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the scientific literature. In addition, all of RIFM's published Safety Assessments and Research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

