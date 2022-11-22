Vtoman is Offering the Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vtoman, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, recently launched their highest power supply, the Vtoman Jump 1800 portable power station. With an expandable capacity up to 3kWh, the Jump 1800 can power most of daily devices and appliances, such as refrigerator, coffee maker, portable car heater, etc. As an economical backup power source, it can deliver emergency power in the event of a home power outage or work as a backup power during an outdoor camping.

On this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday, VTOMAN will give back the biggest thanks to all loyal customers and will prepare an unprecedented discount to make this holiday shopping season the best so far.

Up to $1150 Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Black Friday deals for Vtoman will begin on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24th. Buyers can head over to the Vtoman Amazon page to see all of the best deals starting on the 24th - scoring up to $1150 off select power station products.

Five of Vtoman's most popular products will be part of the discount:

Vtoman Jump 1800 Power Station, a bestseller with massive capacity of 1548Wh, upgraded safe features, expandable capacity, and grab-and-go use case flexibility.

Vtoman Jump 600X Power Station, a compact power station with decent capacity of 299Wh, multiple output methods, and loved for its great portability and 12V car jump starter.

Vtoman Jump 1500X Power Station, another bestseller with mid-level capacity of 828Wh, upgraded safe features, and loved for its grab-and-go use case flexibility, and efficient recharging performance.

Vtoman Solar Generator 1000W (Jump 1000 + 2*100W Solar Panel), a bestseller of entry level for off-grid backup up, comes with high-level capacity of 1408Wh, safe LiFePO4 battery, and the superior solar energy storage and usage.

Vtoman Jump 1800 with Extra Battery (Jump 1800 + Extra Battery), a bestseller of entry level for indoor & outdoor use, comes with huge capacity of 3096Wh, upgraded safe LiFePO4 battery, and prolonged power performance - eligible for up to $1150 off.

These deals will be available between November 24th-30th.

Highlights of Vtoman Jump Series Portable Power Station

Multi-Purpose Backup Power Supply

The Vtoman power station can output both DC and AC power, including 110V AC socket, 12V DC socket, 12V car cigarette lighter, QC3.0 USB-A and PD Type-C interfaces for fast charging. You can use different plugs according to your specific electricity needs. Besides, it also supports pass-through charging, which means you can charge your device with Vtoman while charging it.

Reliable LiFePO4 Battery with Super-Safe LIFEBMS

Vtoman has upgraded its safety features in its Jump series power station that utilizes safe LiFePO4 in the battery unit. After the 3000 full cycles of charging and discharging, it can remain 80% of its original capacity. Also, the LIFEBMS(Battery Management System) safety technology developed by Vtoman can provide up to 10 kinds of battery charging protection, including over-charge protection, over-discharge protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, etc. It optimizes battery safety performance and extend battery life at the same time.

Expandable Capacity (Up To 3000Wh)

When Vtoman Jump series power supply connects with their extra add-on battery, the power capacity can be doubled. When the number of users and appliances increases, you do not have to worry about the capacity shortage caused by the increased power needs of the equipment. It can ensure the necessary electricity in daily life, and can be also used as backup power for emergency event.

Constant-Power Supply for Over Rated-Power Device

Most power stations will disconnect the output due to overload protection when supplying power to equipment with power exceeding its rated power, but Vtoman is different. When the Jump 1800 (Rated power 1800W) supplies power to a portable heater of rated power of 2400W, it will continue to output at the rated power 1800W by reducing the output voltage. This is not bad since it provides an emergency power solution for equipment insensitive to voltage, such as space heater and portable car heater.

Emergency Car Jump Starter

Except as a portable power supply, the VTOMAN Jump series power station is also built-in a 12V car jump starter port, that enables you to plug in a jumper cable to jump start a disabled car. It boosts the car battery and you can stop relying on others, also it saves money on roadside assistance services.

2-Year Warranty

Vtoman offers a 2-Year warranty on all Vtoman products. In case of defective products during the warranty period, just feel free to contact Vtoman for product repair and replacement.

CONTACT: john@vtoman.com

SOURCE Vtoman