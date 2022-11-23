Broward County Library's 2023 NEA Big Read features "Infinite Country" by Colombian American Novelist Patricia Engel

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library (BCL) presents the 2023 NEA Big Read throughout January and early February 2023, featuring the novel Infinite Country by award-winning author Patricia Engel. Two other highly acclaimed youth titles will also be highlighted: The Boy in the Back of the Class, by Onjali Q. Raúf, about a Syrian refugee, and Dreamers, by Yuyi Morales, detailing her migration from Mexico.

Author Patricia Engel will visit Southwest Regional Library in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on January 28, 2023, to discuss her novel (PRNewswire)

Broward County Library selected Infinite Country by Patricia Engel because Broward County has long been home to a large number of immigrants, with one in five residents born in another country. From the perspectives of its characters, the novel examines immigration, first days in America and a Colombian family impacted by war, politics and separation.

This year's NEA Big Read offers a full line-up of free programs for all ages, including its signature ArtLit 2023, event scheduled for February 2023. Other NEA Big Read programs, which offer opportunities to explore the themes of this year's featured titles, include book discussions, storytimes, Colombian dance workshops, art exhibits and more.

Author Patricia Engel will make an in-person visit to Southwest Regional Library on Saturday, January 28 from 12:30-2PM to discuss Infinite Country, answer questions, sign books and take pictures with audience members. Event attendees are eligible to win a Minolta MN630 Portable Mini Projector in a free raffle drawing.

Infinite Country was an instant New York Times Bestseller, Washington Post Notable Book of the Year, Book of the Month Club pick and Amazon Best Book of the Year. It will be Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs' January 2023 selection for her Director's Book Club. Free copies of Infinite Country, The Boy in the Back of the Class and Dreamers are available at participating libraries while supplies last. Books are also available in various formats in the BCL online catalog.

All events are free and open to the public. Please enter "NEA Big Read" in the BCL Events Calendar to find online and in-person programs. For additional information, contact Michael Bryant at mdbryant@broward.org, 954-357-7435.

NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, with additional sponsorship provided by the Broward Public Library Foundation. Follow us on #neabigread.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

Broward County Library Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broward County Libraries