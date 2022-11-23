Cognizant Named a Leader in Life Sciences Digital Services by Independent Analyst Firm Everest Group

Report Highlights Cognizant's Partnerships, Acquisitions and Talent Investment as Keys to Delivering Expertise, Offerings, and Success for Clients

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) was recently named a Leader by Everest Group in its Life Sciences Digital Services Peak Matrix ® Assessment 2022. The analyst firm highlighted Cognizant's domain expertise and growing portfolio of life sciences digital services to support the industry's increasing focus on medical device enhancements, commercial life cycles, and clinical trials.

Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 (PRNewswire)

"The last few years have shown the importance of integrating technology with life sciences to speed the development of vaccines, improve cybersecurity, and enhance innovation," said Surya Gummadi, Cognizant's Global Head of Health Sciences. "Everest Group's recognition of Cognizant's leadership in this field highlights the investments this company is making to partner on and build out the solutions of tomorrow that our clients need to address market trends, comply with regulatory requirements, and accelerate therapeutic discoveries."

The report evaluated 31 leading life sciences digital providers from across the globe on their client case studies, expanding capabilities, investments, and solutions offerings. Everest Group determined Cognizant's leadership by its domain expertise, and its well-balanced portfolio supported by various partnerships, including Philips, Benchling, and Medidata. Cognizant's acquisitions of TQS and Zenith were also highlighted in the report as having positioned the company as a leader in the life sciences Industry 4.0 space, while Cognizant's new solutions, including OneCare and Neuro, were lauded for addressing rapidly emerging industry needs, such as digital twin technology and robotic process automation.

"Cognizant's leadership, driven by its vision, expertise and capabilities, has helped its clients enhance their race to comply with a changing market, from the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support drug discovery to digital twin technology that supports supply chain management," said Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Numerous case studies, expanding services, and a comprehensive network of partners and M&A have helped position Cognizant as a company successfully supporting the fast-changing life sciences market."

