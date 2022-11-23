Cosmic Wire, the Web3 solution, hired to create the most personal and engaging fan experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Sport has entered into an agreement to purchase Getafe Club de Fútbol S.A.D. (Getafe CF). The Madrid-based La Liga team is a mainstay in Spain's top-tier league, and with the purchase, Group Sport looks to make Getafe a leader in the future of professional sports worldwide.

Group Sport Announces Getafe CF Acquisition for its "Ownership Experience DAO"

Group Sport will use its team's deep knowledge of European football to raise the level of on-field performance and, simultaneously, create a more profound fan experience for the community in Spain and worldwide. "Getafe is a diamond in the rough in La Liga and plays alongside some of the world's best teams in Madrid, one of the world's great football cities. We have big plans for Getafe and look forward to creating a tradition of excellence for the players and the fans in Madrid and around the world," says Javier Perez, Managing Partner of Group Sport. Piotr Nowak, Head of Football Operations at Group Sport, says, "We know there's a lot that can be built on the foundation created at Getafe. We will work with the coaches and players to build a team we can all be proud of in the coming years".

Group Sport has enlisted Cosmic Wire, the Web3 solution, to bring its vision to life by creating the most personal and engaging fan experience for international football lovers worldwide. Group Sport acquires sports teams and creates individual metaverses and representative DAOs for them. Through the DAO Group Sport blurs the lines of what it is to be a fan with exclusive access to the teams in the metaverse and real life. No matter where or who you are, you can be a part of the game, and be part of the team. As a member of the DAO, your decisions impact the club. You are also part of the club with exclusive elite access, private events, more profound experiences, and unique DAO member-only rewards. Group Sport will release its first DAO membership in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to empower Group Sport L.T.D. to execute their vision of the Ultimate Sports experience. This is the power of Web3, and community realized and will be the place for the most passionate fans of Getafe FC," said Cosmic Wire C.E.O. Jerad Finck. "Our partnership with Group Sport highlights our philosophy of a democratized space where content owners and creators can create their ecosystems to build equity in their platform. Group Sport has a vision, and we are excited to bring it to the world."

Highlights of Getafe CF: Officially founded on 24 February 1946, the club was named Club Getafe Deportivo. The club initially played in the Campo del Regimiento de Artillería, which lacked goalposts. In 2006–07, Getafe finished ninth in La Liga, conceding only 33 goals in 38 matches, and goalkeeper Roberto Abbondanzieri was awarded the Zamora Trophy, having recorded 12 clean sheets. The season's highlight was reaching the 2006–07 Copa del Rey final, a competition in which Getafe had never previously reached the quarter-finals. In the 2018–19 season, Getafe finished 5th, their highest finish in the first division, and qualified for the 2019–20 UEFA Europa League group stage. They progressed as far as the round of 16, where they lost to Inter Milan.

About Group Sport

Group Sport is the world's first professional sports DAO. Group Sport acquires sports teams, creates metaverses, and through the DAO, merges in-real-life team gameplay with the metaverse. Top-tier clubs are wrapped in a state-of-the-art metaverse, so no matter where you are, on the pitch or the other side of the world, you can be close to your team and the fans. Using Web3, Group Sport members of the DAO can have a real influence on the direction of the clubs and real connection with the players – democratizing professional sports. Javier Perez, an international football/soccer executive, leads the team changing professional sports and the ownership experience for the fans.

About Cosmic Wire

Based in Los Angeles, Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 entertainment technology company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire creates NFTs with a purpose and expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when its clients do.

