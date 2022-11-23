Hyundai Partners with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for Latest Car Seat Safety Program

Hyundai Hope Donates $50,000 to Support Car Seat Safety Program

Families Attended a Car Seat Safety Check at Faulkner Hyundai in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, announced its partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), donating $50,000 to support its Car Seat Safety Program. This donation will allow the hospital to give almost 700 car seats to families in need, helping to ensure the safety and well-being of their children while on the road.

From left to right: Ciara Calub, assistant manager, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America, Gina Duchossois, Injury Prevention manager, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Stephanie Porco, Trauma Prevention coordinator, Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company, Jackie Clemens, Injury Prevention coordinator, CHOP, Steve Gehring, executive director safety policy, Hyundai Motor North America in Philadelphia. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed institution like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on such an important cause," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Safety in our vehicles is of the utmost importance to Hyundai, especially for our youngest passengers. Providing families, the knowledge and resources needed to keep their little ones safe on the road alongside our partners help make that possible."

To kick off this partnership, Hyundai and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted a car seat safety check event for the community at Faulkner Hyundai in October. At the event, families spoke with certified child passenger safety technicians to ensure the proper installation and usage of their children's car seats. These technicians also inspected car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat. Families also received a free replacement car seat if needed.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

