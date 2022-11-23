Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cell Phone Bumper Case (ASP-256)

Published: Nov. 23, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to find your phone in the dark," said an inventor, from Goldthwaite, Texas, "so I invented the SMART GLOW. My design enables you to easily see your phone on a nightstand, inside a large purse or in other dark places."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bumper case for a cell phone. In doing so, it would illuminate without a battery or power source. As a result, it ensures that the phone can be easily located in the dark. It also provides added protection. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-cell-phone-bumper-case-asp-256-301685604.html

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.