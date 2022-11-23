LootMogul partners with university blockchain club to create "Rising Star Collectibles"

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul is thrilled to partner with college athletes and the blockchain club from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to create the world's first "Rising Star Collectibles" with real-world perks. These digital sports collectibles are created by college students for college athletes.

LootMogul partners with college athletes and blockchain team (PRNewsfoto/LootMogul) (PRNewswire)

LootMogul takes a simplified metaverse approach aka "Web 2.5", where sports fans can buy any virtual collectibles/items with a credit card or PayPal while hiding the complexity of a crypto wallet. All these virtual collectibles have in-real-life benefits such as:

Preorder limited editions of physical items

Chat or meet athletes in-person at a live-sports event

Unlock utilities in games/metaverse experiences

"At LootMogul, we truly believe in an open standards platform, where any blockchain teams can create their digital content for the athletes with emphasis on real-world benefits. Franny, Brandon, Nash and the team are becoming pioneers in this space by launching their first sports collectibles with star college athletes and real-world utilities. We are proud to be a sponsor of this initiative and truly promote this user-generated content globally." by Raj Rajkotia

Francesca Bercasio is currently a Financial Technology (FinTech) major at VCU. Her passion lies in studying the new fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and Web 3. She plans on leading VCU Blockchain as President in 2023, focusing on growing the club in size and taking on more projects.

"I am grateful LootMogul has welcomed us with open arms. Ever since meeting the team in person, I knew this was exactly what the Blockchain Club at VCU needed to legitimize itself. We have talent here; why not showcase it?" By Francesca Bercasio

"This partnership with LootMogul massively opens the door for student creatives at our university to delve into Web 3 and create a project where we all come together. Art is the foundation of Richmond and LootMogul is giving the students a platform to express their creative identity as well as student-athletes a voice in how their image is shared. This is a huge step in integrating schools and educational institutions into Web 3." By Brandon Alvarez

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse, powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes.

https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/ Community -

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lootmogul Corporate News -

Contact:

LootMogul Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LootMogul