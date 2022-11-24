Bedsure's Black Friday Begins with Greater Discounts On Premium Natural Products

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand with 25 million customers cozily served, has enabled savings of up to 43% off its premium products with natural material. The deals coordinate with the beginning of the annual Black Friday and will last until December.

With the holiday season of 2022 approaching, Bedsure is, for the first time, offering a reduced price on its premium and eco-friendly product lineups, presenting the perfect opportunity for shoppers looking to upgrade their home décor, gift their loved ones, or treat themselves with a luxury and eco-friendly gift for the holiday season and the new year.

Bedsure's Eco-Friendly lineup is made with sustainability in mind. This lineup consists of natural materials that are biodegradable and recyclable, leaving minimal impact and waste on the earth. In addition, the Bedsure Eco-Friendly lineup is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified for meeting the highest testing criteria for harmful substances, making the lineup friendly for those with sensitive skin conditions.

Bedsure's sustainable, Eco-Friendly products are made from various natural materials, including eucalyptus wood, linen, bamboo, cotton, and more. The selection of materials is made to provide versatile coziness to multiple groups of customers seeking the ultimate coziness.

Luxurious and Silky Smooth TENCEL™ Sheet Set For Hot Sleepers

The Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set is made from the wood pulp of naturally grown eucalyptus trees. The manufacturing process produces a minimal impact on nature, making the silky smooth Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set one of the greenest bedding sets available on the market.

Featuring a luxurious and silk-like texture with an elegant sheen, the Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set offers a buttery smooth hand feel for a dreamy night's sleep. The naturally breathable and moisture-wicking nature also makes this purchase a godsend for hot sleepers and night sweaters.

Since its introduction, the Bedsure TENCEL™ Sheet Set has been crowned the Amazon's Choice title. Available starting at just $89.99 before applicable discounts, this sheet set can be had for up to 22% off during the holiday season.

Breathable Linen Sheet Set For a Cozy and Elegant Interior Décor Refresh

Linen has been in use before civilization for its durability and breathability nature. Made from the stems of flax plants, the linen-based Bedsure Linen Sheet Set offers enhanced durability against wear and tear and gets softer after washes.

The raw linen material in the Bedsure Linen Sheet Set delivers high thermoregulation performance. Its extra breathability allows extra airflow to travel underneath the bed, effectively cooling night sweaters running hot. In addition, the moisture-wicking of linen material absorbs excess liquid and sweat, providing sleepers with a dry and cozy night's sleep.

The Bedsure Linen Sheet Set is stonewashed for high durability. As a result, the sheet set gets softer after every wash without losing durability. Its vintage drape over the bed creates an elegant look that will instantly elevate the interior décor style in which it resides.

This Bedsure Linen Sheet Set has been rated over 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. Starting at $99.99, this linen-based sheet set can be had for up to 43% off for an elegant home upgrade.

The Hybrid Versatility from Cotton and Bamboo with Bedsure 50% Viscose from Bamboo and 50% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket

As the mouthful name suggests, this elegant blanket in a classic waffle weave pattern is made with a hybrid of viscose from bamboo and cotton for benefits from both worlds. The versability thereof translates into Amazon's Choice status with a 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon.

The cotton fiber delivers softness, warmth, and breathability, while the viscose from bamboo adds strength and moisture-wicking ability. The crossing of these two materials creates the birth of this innovatively designed hybrid blanket suitable for all-season use.

The lightweight Bedsure 50% Viscose from Bamboo and 50% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket features the classic waffle weave pattern that coordinates with every interior style and is the one blanket one will need for an extra layer of warmth all year round. Starting at $33.99 before applicable discounts, this Amazon's Choice hybrid blanket can be had for up to 31% off starting today.

Since Mid-November, over 100 Bedsure products have been made available at unprecedented discount rates. Entering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the end-of-year holiday shopping season, Bedsure's wide range of products allows customers to get cozy, gift cozy, or decorate with coziness at an even more affordable price point. For Bedsure's full lineup, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/BEDSURE/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E?ref_=ast_bln

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure