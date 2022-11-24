Providing Thanksgiving Relief to West Virginia Families in Need, Felman Production Donates to Three Mason County Charitable Organizations

Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber of Felman Production: "Felman Production is dedicated to supporting our local community, and we're honored to help feed and house families in need this holiday season."

Donations Provided to Three Local Mason County-Based Charities for Thanksgiving Meals and Grocery and Housing Support

LETART, W.Va., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of West Virginia workers, announced donations to three local charitable organizations to help hundreds of local families in need at Thanksgiving.

Felman Production Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov presents a donation on behalf of the company to the Bend Area Food Pantry. (PRNewswire)

As millions of Americans anxiously plan for the holidays and struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing impacts of inflation, Felman Production's donations will support the Bend Area Food Pantry, the Mason County Homeless Shelter, and Bend Area C.A.R.E.

The Bend Area Food Pantry, located in Mason, WV, currently serves an average of 130 families, with the number growing due to the rising cost of groceries. The Mason County Homeless Shelter, based in Point Pleasant, WV, currently houses 32 clients, but the number is expected to increase as the winter weather grows nearer. And New Haven, WV-based Bend Area C.A.R.E., which has been supporting families and children in the community for over 30 years, will use Felman Production's donation to aid 33 families (including 58 children) this holiday season, including purchasing clothing for the children and grocery vouchers for the families.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production issued the following joint statement: "At a time when grocery prices are rising in this challenging economic moment, the Bend Area Food Pantry, Mason County Homeless Shelter, and Bend Area C.A.R.E play a vital role in providing families with the support they need. Felman Production is dedicated to supporting our local community, and we're honored to help feed and house families in need this holiday season."

Today's announced donations follow a long history of Felman Production supporting local communities in West Virginia and beyond. This summer, Felman Production announced a $5,000 donation to local veterans organizations in West Virginia and additional support for the Mason County Veterans Memorial. In April, Felman Production and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company also led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, provided $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities. And in January, Felman Production provided financial support to two local volunteer fire departments that are vital to the safety and well-being of Mason County, West Virginia.

