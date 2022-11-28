BRITELY DENTURES + IMPLANTS EXPANDS IN MINNESOTA, OPENS LOCATION IN OAKDALE

OAKDALE, Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Verde Dental Partners is excited to announce a new partnership with Doctors Tyler Jensen and Nicholas Bussa to open their own Britely Dentures + Implants Studio in the greater Saint Paul area.

Dr. Bussa stated, "We couldn't be more excited to open the newest Britely surgical clinic in Oakdale. It has been such a pleasure working with our fantastic team to design and build a state-of-the-art facility to provide dental surgery to so many patients in need. It is a privilege to work with such accomplished individuals and we have put together an amazing team to take care of patients. We are looking forward to our opening and meeting so many patients in need."

"As we continue to expand quality services for denture and implant related work, we are proud to partner with Doctors Bussa and Jensen. Their high standards for clinical quality combined with their practical approach to dentistry makes them perfect partners within our Britely network" said Dustin Netral, President and CEO of Vista Verde Dental Partners.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client-centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures, and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. With Britely's own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet its clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate, same-day dentures to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant-supported dentures, and fixed dentures, our Britely team creates a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

For more information about Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, visit www.livebritely.com, or call 1-888-88-IMPLANTS.

