Compliancy Group Sponsors Channel Program's Holidaze Giveaway

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is a proud sponsor of Channel Program's Holidaze holiday giveaway event.

(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group) (PRNewswire)

If you're an MSP or IT professional in the US, UK, or Canada (excluding Quebec), you can win daily prizes from Channel Program's Holidaze event sponsors.

Prizes include:

PS5

Apple Watch Ultra

$500 Delta Gift Card

Nintendo Switch + $150 gift card to the Nintendo Store

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 + cellular, GPS & WiFi capabilities

DJI Mavic Mini Drone Bundle

Vive VR glasses

AmpliFi Alien Router and MeshPoint

Throughout the 10-day event, they'll be giving away 20+ free gifts, including THREE grand prizes worth nearly $6,000.

Register now for a chance to win! Holiday giveaway drawings will be available from November 28th - December 9th.

Compliancy Group Resources

HIPAA Compliant Stack eBook

HIPAA Guide for MSPs eBook

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group provides MSPs and their clients with simplified HIPAA automation software.

Their HIPAA Partner Program allows you to benefit from industry-leading HIPAA compliance software and expertise. You handle the security, they'll handle the compliance.

Their team of Compliance Coaches walk your clients through their HIPAA compliance software solution, enabling them to implement a complete HIPAA compliance program efficiently and effectively. As a Compliancy Group partner, you share in profits with each client you bring to them without worrying about becoming a HIPAA expert yourself.

As an added value, you have exclusive access to their content marketing team, giving you the resources to educate your clients and sell HIPAA compliance. Find out more about the Partner Program!

About Channel Program

Channel Program is the ultimate MSP- vendor platform for uniting the best MSPs with the best vendors out there—and arming both sides with the tools, deliverables, and most importantly, partnerships needed to stay ahead of the pack.

CONTACT:

Monica McCormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compliancy Group