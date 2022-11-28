Cox Enterprises Names Marny Ridling VP of Talent Acquisition

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marny Ridling joins Cox Enterprises as the vice president of Cox Talent Acquisition (CTA), effective Nov. 28. In this role, Ridling will lead all CTA areas, including early career, sourcing, recruitment, candidate experience and third-party search. She will report to Karen Bennett, executive vice president and chief people officer for Cox Enterprises.

"Attracting the best talent is critical to reaching the many goals we've set for our company," said Bennett. "The world of talent acquisition is rapidly changing, and we need a leader who can continue to help us meet those changing needs. Marny has more than 25 years of professional experience in the field, and we're excited for her to bring her talents to Cox."

Ridling began her career in business development and operations before moving into human resources. She joins Cox from Warner Brothers Discovery (formerly Warner Media and Turner Broadcasting System), where she spent more than 25 years in various human resources roles. Most recently, she served as executive director for talent acquisition and head of global talent sourcing. Ridling brings with her an extensive skill set that includes experience in compensation, talent management, talent acquisition, and human resources business partnerships, systems, and shared services.

"The talent acquisition field is constantly adapting to the changing demands of modern-day businesses," said Ridling. "In order to continue to compete, a company needs to be dedicated to innovative approaches to match these demands. Cox Enterprises has a long history of innovation across all aspects of its businesses, which makes this a welcomed opportunity that I couldn't be more excited about."

The Cox Talent Acquisition team supports Cox businesses by connecting internal and external talent with current and future opportunities in open positions across the enterprise. Leveraging a deep knowledge of Cox industries, businesses and the labor market, CTA recruiting teams focus on providing talent acquisition results and workforce development expertise. Ridling joins a Cox Talent Acquisition group of approximately 150 team members dedicated to finding and recruiting top candidates for Cox businesses. The team consists of experts in the areas of talent attraction, vendor management and recruitment process and strategy. Together, the team fills an average of 14,000 jobs annually across the Cox family of businesses.

Ridling is a Talent Marketing Board member and earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology at Huntingdon College.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in cleantech. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities, and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

