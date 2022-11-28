InventHelp Inventor Develops Debris Removing Tool for Golf Greens (SNF 191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a golf caddie and I thought there could be an easier way to whisk sand, dirt, leaves, small twigs, and other debris from a golf course green," said an inventor, from Marina, Calif., "so I invented the CADDIE SWEEPER. My design prevents debris from adversely affecting the trajectory of a ball."

The invention provides an effective way to remove debris from a golf course green. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain and it eliminates the hassle of sweeping debris with a towel. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

