PorchPals, A New Platform That Provides Affordable Porch Piracy Package Insurance For Everyone, Launches Its Comprehensive Delivery Protection Service Starting In California

With plans to expand nationally in early 2023, PorchPals is designed to insure an unlimited number of packages delivered to consumers' door, eliminating the need for consumers to purchase insurance for each individual online shopping order

LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year roughly 210 million packages (totaling approximately $5.4 billion in value) were stolen from porches across America. Emerging to solve this ever-expanding ecommerce headache is PorchPals, a new platform that provides affordable porch piracy package insurance designed to insure an unlimited number of packages delivered to consumers' door. PorchPals—co-founded by serial entrepreneur James Moore and former University of Southern California/current NFL standout cornerback, Adoree' Jackson—is debuting its new package protection service, starting in California, with plans to expand nationally in early 2023.

Online shopping is both here to stay, with over 165 billion packages delivered a year in the U.S, and rapidly expanding, with more than 84% of consumers representing the 224 million U.S. online shopping demographic indicating that they have increased their volume of online purchases since the start of the pandemic.

The need to protect your porch has also never been more apparent—more than 1 in 5 consumers (22%) reported experiencing package theft for the first time since the start of the pandemic and in the last twelve months more than 1 in 4 consumers (27%) earning over $120K have said they've had a package stolen from their doorsteps.

Luckily consumers from all household income levels can make every doorstep delivery stress-free by utilizing the affordable protection of PorchPals insurance. PorchPals is a user-friendly platform that features an easy sign-up, immediate coverage and 24/7 customer support to protect your packages. For a low monthly cost, $15/month or $120/year ($60 savings), consumers can receive PorchPals' PorchCare product, which insures deliveries from every merchant they shop with and allows for coverage of an unlimited number of packages (no fee per package) arriving at their doorstep. PorchPals policies are backed by Lloyds of London's Newline Syndicate and cover up to three claims per year and/or a $2,000 coverage limit for packages sitting on members' porches.

In the event of a package theft, users sign into their PorchPals profile, submit a claim and receive approval within 72 hours and then receive secure electronic payment via the P2P app of their choice. The platform also supports API integration for users' doorbell camera/home security systems and has the capability to directly connect with their homeowners' insurance provider policies, their ecommerce memberships/affiliations and card spend all through one dashboard.

"The porch has become the hub of house and the primary interface for our online consumption habits," said PorchPals founder, James Moore. "We created PorchPals to provide the services and tech needed so consumers across the country can have a safer and more fulfilling online shopping experience."

While on vacation, at the office, or running errands — PorchPals has got you covered while you live your life. For more information, visit us at https://www.porchpals.com/.

