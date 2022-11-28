SponsorCX Secures Growth Equity Funding Led by Blueprint Equity

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorCX, Inc., an industry leading SaaS sponsorship management platform announced today that it has received a growth equity investment led by Blueprint Equity. In conjunction with the investment, Michael Merritt from Blueprint Equity will join the Board of Directors.

Funding validates modern approach to sponsorship management; enables Utah-based company to accelerate product, customer service, and sales across the country.

"This is a very exciting time for SponsorCX," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "From the beginning, our goal was to have a platform built by sponsorship professionals for sponsorship professionals. Our team has worked extremely hard to create an amazing platform for the sponsorship industry. This partnership with Blueprint, allows us to take the software to even greater heights."

"SponsorCX has experienced exceptional growth since officially launching in late 2021 and what really stuck out to us was SponsorCX's all-in-one platform for all things sponsorship related," said Michael Merritt, Vice President with Blueprint Equity. "There is no easy way for properties or brands to manage sponsorships, and it is a very time-intensive, manual process to do so without the use of any technology. SponsorCX allows its customers to manage the entire process in one place while providing extensive functionality and optionality."

"SponsorCX has been a blessing for our overall Business Development Team," says Gabrielle Doria, Director of Partnership Activation with the Premier Lacrosse League. "We have never had a tool that both our activation team and sales team have been able to use in tandem."

SponsorCX's property platform is used today by many well-known properties, such as Clemson University Athletics, Real Salt Lake, Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment, and the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), having increased its customer base over 400% year-over-year. SponsorCX plans to deploy the funding to further invest in client support, sales, and engineering teams, as well as add new software features to further support its current and prospective customer base.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a sponsorship management platform within the sports, entertainment, non-profit, arts, and events industries. Its all-in-one platform streamlines its customers sales, fulfillment, and inventory to increase operational efficiencies and maximize revenue.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in Solana Beach, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

Contact: Jason Smith, 801-842-1887

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SponsorCX