WFP Goodwill Ambassador The Weeknd Raises $5 Million to Fight Global Hunger

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme and the multi-platinum certified global star Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, a U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, today announced that since launching their XO Humanitarian Fund in March 2022, $5 million has been raised and pledged to provide food and support to millions of people experiencing hunger across the globe. The Weeknd presented a check to World Food Program USA during a private event at his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour concert in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd presents $5 million to World Food Program USA President and CEO Barron Segar, along with Sarah Dale, Binance. Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (PRNewswire)

The Weeknd contributed US$1 to the Fund from each ticket sold for his North American Stadium Tour, as well as proceeds of an exclusive XO Humanitarian Fund/U.N. World Food Programme tour t-shirt. The Weeknd's corporate partners, tour venues and supporters also stepped up to donate. World Food Program USA's Board of Directors, together with U.S. donors, contributed another US$1 million.

Binance—the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and official sponsor of the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour—contributed US$2 million to the Fund.

Funds raised will support a variety of U.N. World Food Programme activities, with a first tranche of US$2 million going to emergency food assistance and the nutritional support of malnourished children and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers in northern Ethiopia, reaching more than 75,000 people across the country's most food-insecure regions.

"We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd's steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO. "Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future."

"On stage and off stage, The Weeknd is bringing hope and happiness to millions of people across the globe," said David Beasley, WFP executive director. "His inspirational XO Humanitarian Fund is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger at a time when we are seeing funding shrink and the threat of famine grow. As WFP's Global Goodwill Ambassador, he is opening hearts and minds to our life-saving cause and offering millions the chance of a brighter tomorrow."

Today, a record 349 million people across 79 countries are facing acute food insecurity, with 49 million on the edge of famine in 49 countries. This is fueled by the devastating impact that global conflicts, climate shocks, rising costs and the COVID-19 pandemic have had on vulnerable communities around the world.

U.N. World Food Programme, which aims to reach 160 million people this year, is focused on providing emergency food, cash assistance and nutrition programs to prevent millions from starving. The organization is also working to stabilize national food systems, supply chains and local markets so the situation doesn't deteriorate.

Learn more about The Weeknd's work with the U.N. World Food Programme at wfpusa.org/TheWeeknd.

As The Weeknd officially launches the 2023 leg of his tour, he will contribute €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK, and the US$1 equivalent in countries across Latin America to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

About the United Nations World Food Programme

The U.N. World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history .

