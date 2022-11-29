Aura and Nonprofit Cyber-Seniors Announce Partnership to Combat Disproportionate Rates of Fraud Among Older Adults

The partners will launch a Cybersecurity Hub and digital safety trainings for seniors and caregivers in 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced a partnership with Cyber-Seniors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering older adults with technology training and intergenerational support that keeps them socially connected and engaged. Aura will partner with Cyber-Seniors to reduce the disproportionate impact of digital crime, scams and financial fraud targeting older Americans.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

The partnership announcement comes just in time for National Family Caregivers Month and Giving Tuesday. Aura will work with Cyber-Seniors to provide monthly events for seniors and their caregivers around cybersecurity and digital protection, as well as a cybersecurity resource hub on Cyber-Seniors' website. This builds upon Aura's existing support of the senior community with 25% off Aura plans and in-depth digital security guides for adults 60 and older.

According to the FBI , older adults experience median losses up to 16 times those of other age groups. In fact, in 2021, Americans 60 and older reported nearly 100,000 incidents costing them $1.7 billion — a 74% increase from 2020.

"Although cybercrime is an issue that affects all Americans at increasing levels every year, seniors are among those most vulnerable to scams, fraud and other types of digital attacks," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "Often, this community holds more wealth than other age groups and may have less familiarity with new technologies and tools, making them attractive targets for scammers and cybercriminals. Together with Cyber-Seniors, Aura will empower older adults and their caregivers with the tools, resources and information necessary to protect against identity theft and fraud."

Aura's all-in-one, online security solutions proactively keep individuals and their families safe from identity theft, financial fraud, and online scams and threats. As the leader in intelligent safety solutions, Aura's one-of-a-kind subscription service brings together security, privacy and parental controls into a single app. Aura's technology is easy to use, simple to set up, and comes with 100% U.S.-based customer support that is available 24/7. All subscription plans are backed with $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance for peace of mind.1

Cyber-Seniors offers seniors and their caregivers both in-person and digital resources, as well as trainings, to help empower families and communities through technology.

"Cybersecurity and online safety are among the most frequently requested topics by our audience," said Cyber-Seniors Co-Founder and President Brenda Rusnak. "The rates of fraud and scams affecting seniors continues to increase, and Cyber-Seniors is thrilled to work with Aura to expand the resources, tools and training we offer our users in protecting their personal information, finances and families from an ever-evolving list of digital threats."

For more information on digital safety for seniors, and to access Aura's 25% off senior discount, visit aura.com/60plus.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

1 Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura