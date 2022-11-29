Cadence Education Sets Record; Surpasses $1 Million in Lifetime Fundraising for St. Jude Trike-a-Thon

Early Childhood Education Provider Achieves Fundraising Record in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education , LLC. ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, announced that its 2022 annual company-wide fundraising St. Jude Trike-A-Thon event has raised $330,145. This brings Cadence Education's lifetime donation to $1,000,031 raised in five years – a new record for the company.

In five years, Cadence Education has raised over

$1 million

for the Jude Trike-A-Thon event.

The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon is a fun, service-oriented learning program for young children that teaches tricycle and riding toy safety while raising funds for the children of St. Jude event in September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Every year, Cadence Education's "littlest learners" support the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon by getting sponsors, collecting donations, and biking (or trike riding) at the event, with 100% of the proceeds going to St. Jude. In its first year of participation, Cadence Education was awarded St. Jude "Trike-A-Thon" Partner of the Year.

"The annual Trike-A-Thon fundraising event to support St. Jude is one of our most impactful ways to demonstrate Cadence Education's dedication to the community and overall health, well-being and education of children," commented Leigh-Ellen Louie , Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Education. "We are passionate about having our community join us to teach children about the values of charitable giving to those in need and are so proud of and thankful to all of our amazing and dedicated families, children, teachers, field leaders, and team members who helped us achieve this incredible goal for this hugely important cause."

"Congratulations to the Cadence Education team and its wonderful community for achieving this milestone for the families of St. Jude through the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon program," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , president and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . "We are so grateful for Cadence Education's partnership, which inspires the spirit of helping others and giving with the next generation. Efforts like this make it possible for St. Jude to help kids around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases by expanding research and patient care on a global level."

To donate, visit stjude.org .

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 285 private preschools across the country. With more than 28 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

Cadence Education Media Contact:

Meghan McNally

Cell: (401) 428-6588

Email: Meghan.mcnally@cadence-education.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

