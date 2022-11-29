Cisco AppDynamics Launches Business Transaction Insights in AppDynamics Cloud for Observability of Cloud-Native Applications on AWS

News Summary:

Cisco AppDynamics has launched new AppDynamics Cloud capabilities that allow organizations to achieve observability over cloud-native applications correlated to business context across the entire IT estate.

AppDynamics Cloud - Business transaction insights makes it easy for teams to observe applications the way end users experience them, take action to remediate potential problems, and optimize performance at speed.

The new capabilities will initially support cloud-native applications and digital services running on AWS. Cisco AppDynamics and AWS continue to empower organizations on their journey to full-stack observability.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco AppDynamics announced today major updates to its cloud-native observability solution AppDynamics Cloud. Business transaction insights combines business transaction monitoring with AppDynamics Cloud's continuous-context experience. This allows organizations to expand observability over cloud-native applications correlated with business context across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and beyond. The AIOps-derived insights enable teams to observe applications the same way customers and end users experience them and quickly take action to optimize performance and remediate issues in near real-time.

The new capabilities will initially support digital services, cloud-native applications, and workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cisco AppDynamics and AWS continue to empower organizations across the entire IT estate on their journey to full-stack observability.

Modern cloud-native applications can be highly distributed and complex. Ops teams often have to rely on siloed, domain-specific tools to collect and interpret massive amounts of data generated by their technology stack during normal operations. As a result, they can struggle to deliver dependable digital experiences for end-user customers because they lack the correlated insights to identify how critical issues impact business outcomes.

With business transaction insights, teams can leverage multiple streams of data drawn from OpenTelemetry™ and Amazon CloudWatch, all correlated to business context, and then optimize digital experiences at scale. They generate AIOps-driven alerts that allow teams to identify, prioritize, and resolve the most important issues that could impact the user experience and the overall business.

A Cisco AppDynamics survey of 1,150 IT professionals revealed that 71% believe their organization will need to allocate resources toward observability of cloud-native applications and infrastructure. The addition of this new capability in AppDynamics Cloud gives technologists the simplicity and insights they need to streamline operations, increase business value of AWS products and services, and maximize current and future investments in areas including Kubernetes®, microservices, and other AWS infrastructure.

"Business transaction monitoring is at the heart of our application performance monitoring strategy," said Vincent Lamonde, Director, Cloud Operations, Insurity. "As we innovate for the future and develop new cloud-native solutions, it's critical to know that through innovations such as business transaction insights, Cisco AppDynamics can support our cloud-native landscapes as well as our traditional environments."

"With AppDynamics Cloud, we are reimagining the cloud-native observability market," said Ronak Desai SVP/GM Cisco AppDynamics and Cisco Full-Stack Observability. "Cisco AppDynamics is enabling visibility of an organization's entire cloud-native landscape and generating insights based on an intelligent relationship model. With the addition of business transaction insights to AppDynamics Cloud, IT teams can now act with the information needed to make business-critical decisions and break down the new siloes that exist across their cloud-native monitoring landscapes. We are helping customers realize the vision of Cisco Full-Stack Observability and bringing genuine visibility, insight, and actions to their entire IT environment."

"As organizations move their business to the cloud, it is critical to use solutions that enable them to understand their cloud environment and quickly identify meaningful data to optimize the customer experience," said Chris Grusz, General Manager of Worldwide ISV Alliances and AWS Marketplace, AWS. "With the introduction of business transaction insights for AppDynamics Cloud, customers can confidently evolve modern applications while taking better advantage of the agility, scalability and innovative cloud services that AWS provides."

