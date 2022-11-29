Coinllectibles To Feature 3D Tablets Showcasing 3D Art DOTs At Upcoming ART SG 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to share that it will be featuring 3D tablets at the upcoming ART SG exhibition in January 2023. It will be used to showcase more than 25 3D art digital ownership tokens (DOTs) to the estimated visitor crowd of 40,000 art aficionados.

Terry Lee, Head of Art at Coinllectibles commented, "Coinllectibles' digital ownership tokens (DOTs) have always been positioned as ownership tokens for physical art works. Now, with the usage of advanced autostereoscopic technology, we are able to provide our DOT collectors and owners a truly immersive experience as buyers of our art DOTs will receive a 3D tablet, that has been programmed to play the 3D art DOT on the device. As ART SG will be the largest art fair in Singapore, we are very excited to showcase our 3D art DOTs to the fair visitors. We believe we are one of the first blockchain companies that has DOTs which are playable on autostereoscopic 3D devices and this gives us a technological edge over others. We also look forward to onboard more artists, and build more partnerships to help them untap the potential of the 3D space for their works."

For more information on Coinllectibles' DOT offerings, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs). With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the DOT™️.

