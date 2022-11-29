Datadog Announces Integration with Amazon Security Lake

Integration to provide more seamless correlation and detection of security incidents

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a new integration with Amazon Security Lake. The integration, announced during AWS re:Invent, makes it easy for Amazon Security Lake users to send cloud security logs to Datadog in a standard format.

Building data pipelines in order to aggregate and route security logs to various security analytics solutions can be a cumbersome and time-consuming process. For Amazon Security Lake customers, Datadog's integration provides an easy way to send security logs to Datadog with minimal configuration required.

Once security logs are ingested into Datadog, customers can analyze and identify threats through out-of-the-box detection rules or by writing custom security rules. They can also do deeper investigations using Datadog's log management tools.

"Amazon Security Lake makes it easier for teams to manage their cloud security data and analyze it with partner solutions of their choice," said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. "Datadog's integration with Amazon Security Lake will allow customers to collect their security logs to improve their cybersecurity posture and send them to Datadog for analysis leveraging an open source schema."

"Security threat detection and investigation is dependent on an effective logging strategy that ensures critical logs are being properly analyzed. However, managing dozens of log integrations from cloud-hosted accounts and entities can be cumbersome and lead to gaps in visibility," said Pierre Betouin, SVP of Security Products at Datadog. "Amazon Security Lake and Datadog are working together to provide an easy way to set up and manage important log integrations for Datadog Cloud SIEM, giving customers deep visibility into their most critical infrastructure."

