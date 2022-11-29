FullSpeed Automotive® Appoints Sarah Hamp as Chief Marketing Officer

Leader in Automotive Aftermarket Repair Facilities Adds Seasoned Executive to Fuel 2023 Vision

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities, home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar, announces today that Sarah Hamp has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the company, effective December 12, 2022.

Bringing more than two decades of marketing experience at some of the country's leading automotive repair and quick lube brands, Hamp will play a key role in supporting FullSpeed's next phase of accelerated growth and further solidify its position as an industry leader. As FullSpeed's CMO, Hamp will oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts. She will also lead customer experience strategies for the FullSpeed family of brands, with a strong focus on consumer insights and digital engagement. She will report directly to Rob Lynch, CEO of FullSpeed Automotive.

"We are so pleased to have someone with Sarah's caliber, experience, and passion joining our team, and look forward to the enhancements she will help lead in our customer acquisition and retention strategies as we continue to grow the company," said Lynch. "Her expertise for marketing in the aftermarket repair industry is invaluable and will help lead our team as we look to 2023."

Hamp is a proven marketing executive, whose career has spanned leadership positions with Just Brakes Total Car Care, Pep Boys, and Jiffy Lube. She has extensive experience driving strategy, execution, analysis, and ongoing optimization of integrated marketing programs. Hamp was most recently the Vice President of Marketing at Allied Lube, an award-winning Jiffy Lube franchise. In this role, she led marketing activities for the company and evolved the marketing strategy to drive scale and alignment to support the customer experience and growth for the organization. Prior to Jiffy Lube, Hamp was Vice President of Marketing of Just Brakes, where she led key strategic efforts, including a rebranding strategy to support the conversion from brake repair to full service automotive repair, and oversaw the marketing and customer service teams.

"FullSpeed is quickly becoming an industry leader, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the team," said Hamp. "I believe FullSpeed's potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire executive team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the months and years to come."

FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive's acquisition strategy has also played a key role in nationwide expansion and remains a strong business focal point for growth.

For more information, visit fullspeedautomotive.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive® is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed Brands offers oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900 -plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. In 2022, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive® family of brands, Grease Monkey has over 40 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 490 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2022, Grease Monkey was named to Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list as well as included in the prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the sixth consecutive year. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com .

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive®. There are more than 185 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2022, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fourth consecutive year. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

