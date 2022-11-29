GPS Insight Continues to Enhance Fleet + Field Offering Across Small Business, Franchise, and Mid-Enterprise Customers

Among new features optimizing the integration of fleet + field includes a new App Switcher utility to move between Fleet and Field Service Management portals with ease

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced enhancements to its integrated Field Service Management (FSM) suite, marking significant strides towards the empowerment of both fleet and field service companies to seamlessly manage their mobile assets and mobile workforces together.

Strengthening its position in an FSM market expected to grow 19% annually over the next eight years, GPS Insight laid the foundation for its integrated Field Service Management solution with the 2020 acquisition of ServiceBridge and the 2021 acquisition of FieldAware. Just recently, GPS Insight also acquired Certified Tracking Solutions, a leader in fleet and field services specializing in document digitization. Following recent FSM acquisitions, GPS Insight has demonstrated its value to fleet and field service industries at large through a list of accolades, including the Compass Intelligence 2022 IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year , the Business Intelligence Group 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award , and being named a Construction Executive 2022 Top Construction Technology Firm™ .

"By acquiring existing best-in-class field service solutions and integrating them with our GPS fleet management technology, we're able to bring better visibility and efficiency for our customers to save them time and money," said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer of GPS Insight. "We've created a powerful roadmap that empowers our end-users while boosting our return on investment for both platforms. In short, GPS Insight is bringing fleet and field together like never before."

The Field Service Management suite is being tailored to integrate with GPS Insight fleet management, empowering business leaders to ensure alignment among workers across both fleet and field. Significant product enhancements that support the synergy of fleet and field service management include: an app switcher to toggle between fleet and field applications; ability to schedule jobs based on technician working hours, skills, permits, etc.; long cycle crew work such as multi-visit jobs; a live map for a "command center" view of field operations; timesheets showing jobs performed, hours worked, hours traveled, and overtime earned; and to help businesses scale, a rich ecosystem of integrations with best-in-class ERP and accounting applications.

In addition to significant product updates across the Field Service Management Suite, FieldAware for Mid-Enterprise is featuring a facelift, modernizing the web app to follow best-in-class practices for displaying menus and options, refreshing web and mobile app branding to align with parent GPS Insight's robust fleet and field portfolio, and paving the way for the future of fleet and field.

"Effective field service management software is transforming industries, reducing errors and redundant tasks, and giving fleet managers, field technicians, and back-office operations peace of mind," added Demmons. "Companies of all sizes now see the value in digitizing operations to keep up with the competition, as well as the leap in efficiency that creates a better customer experience and boosts retention."

To learn more about the integrated Field Service Management solution, visit GPS Insight .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

