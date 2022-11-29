InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Method for Potty Training Children (TRO 695)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a father of four children and all of my children were potty trained by 12 months. I found the key to training a young toddler is getting them on the potty regularly for successful bathroom events," said an inventor, from Stirling, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the EASY TRAIN. My design could make the potty training process easier and more reliable."

The invention provides an improved method for potty training children at an earlier age. In doing so, it helps detect patterns in a child's output. It also prompts a parent to get the child to the toilet for the anticipated event. As a result, it could help to reduce diaper waste. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

