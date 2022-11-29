Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $62.9 million and net income of $1,164,123, or $0.33 per share, compared to sales of $57.5 million and net income of $3,454,953, or $0.99 per share, for fiscal 2021.
Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $15.0 million compared to sales of $15.1 million in Q4 2021. Net loss in the current fourth quarter was ($208,666), or ($0.06) per share, compared to net income of $605,114, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
"Jewett-Cameron has weathered the unprecedented supply chain challenges well over the past year given the extraordinary circumstances. We sold more units year over year in multiple categories", said CEO Chad Summers. "Some products faced unique challenges that reduced their sales, but we have already met with customers to correct the issues going forward. We are excited to build upon our successes in the year ahead."
As of August 31, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $484 thousand and had borrowed $7 million against its $10 million line of credit. The Company expects to purchase less goods in the first two quarters of fiscal 2023 than it typically does as its current inventory position will be sufficient to carry the Company into its historically busy season in the final two quarters of the fiscal year.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
484,463
$
1,184,313
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2021 - $0)
7,191,646
7,086,503
Inventory, net of allowance of $800,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)
20,632,313
14,391,365
Prepaid expenses
1,112,575
2,305,820
Prepaid income taxes
208,963
252,958
Total current assets
29,629,960
25,220,959
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,828,420
3,886,543
Intangible assets, net
33,358
30,897
Deferred tax assets
24,998
-
Total assets
$
34,516,736
$
29,138,399
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,566,047
$
1,349,677
Bank indebtedness
7,000,000
3,000,000
Accrued liabilities
1,856,039
1,798,088
Total current liabilities
10,422,086
6,147,765
Deferred tax liability
-
116,945
Total liabilities
10,422,086
6,264,710
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
Authorized
21,567,564 common shares, no par value
10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value
Issued
3,495,342 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)
824,629
823,171
Additional paid-in capital
742,591
687,211
Retained earnings
22,527,430
21,363,307
Total stockholders' equity
24,094,650
22,873,689
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
34,516,736
$
29,138,399
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2022
2021
SALES
$
62,901,831
$
57,501,543
COST OF SALES
49,108,772
43,354,897
GROSS PROFIT
13,793,059
14,146,646
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
4,008,166
3,204,945
Depreciation and amortization
319,617
244,279
Wages and employee benefits
7,495,723
6,957,730
11,823,506
10,406,954
Income from operations
1,969,553
3,739,692
OTHER ITEMS
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
4,526
-
Other income (loss)
(230,034)
12,450
Interest expense
(163,045)
(15,321)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
687,387
(388,553)
684,516
Income before income taxes
1,581,000
4,424,208
Income taxes (note 6)
Current
(558,820)
(949,262)
Deferred recovery (expense)
141,943
(19,993)
Net income for the year
$
1,164,123
$
3,454,953
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.33
$
0.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.33
$
0.99
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
3,493,807
3,486,537
Diluted
3,493,807
3,486,537
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the year
$
1,164,123
$
3,454,953
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
319,617
244,279
Stock-based compensation expense
56,838
70,391
(Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
(4,526)
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(680,707)
Deferred income taxes
(141,943)
19,993
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(Increase) in accounts receivable
(105,143)
(812,077)
(Increase) in inventory
(6,240,948)
(5,193,219)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
1,193,245
(1,269,692)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes
43,995
(252,959)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
274,321
36,404
(Decrease) in income taxes payable
-
(40,596)
Net cash (used by) operating activities
(3,440,421)
(4,423,230)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Increase in intangible assets
(3,535)
(30,755)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,255,894)
(1,162,739)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,259,429)
(1,193,494)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank indebtedness
4,000,000
3,000,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,000,000
3,000,000
Net (decrease) in cash
(699,850)
(2,616,724)
Cash, beginning of year
1,184,313
3,801,037
Cash, end of year
$
484,463
$
1,184,313
Contact: Chad Summers, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110
