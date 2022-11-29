Wemade successfully wraps up G-STAR2022 as the main sponsor

Showcased high quality MMORPG Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, the former to be launched next April

Henry Chang gave a keynote speech on Inter-game Economy and the Metaverse, which can connect in-game economy with real life

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade revealed new titles, Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, at G-STAR 2022, the largest game show in Korea.

Henry Chang giving a keynote speech at G-STAR 2022 (PRNewswire)

Night Crows by MADNGINE is a high quality MMORPG with top level realistic graphics enabled by Unreal Engine 5. The game is slated to be launched in April 2023. Myeonseok Son PD, an MMORPG master, and Jeongwook Lee joined forces to found MADNGINE.

Night Crows' main features include a large-scale PVP that more than 1000 players can join, physical clash between characters, and dynamic aerial and ground action. Based on the middle age, massive battles in the wide open field attracted attention from the crowds.

Legend of YMIR, currently being developed by Wemade XR, is an MMORPG based on Norse mythology. YMIR is the first creature and a giant in the story. The game allows players to enjoy the continuous storyline of the Mir series. Back in January, it released a demo video that used Unreal5.

Legend of YMIR is about characters that want to stop 'Ragnarok', an apocalypse that occurs every 9000 years on the continent of YMIR. With facial motion capture, the realistic movement will provide more vivid graphics and make players feel absorbed in the game.

On top of the main event, Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech at G-CON X IGC on the topic of 'New Paradigm: Inter-game economy and the Metaverse'.

At G-CON, many developers and managers from many different fields including online, console, mobile, indie, metaverse and more were invited to talk, and Henry Chang was the first to speak.

"There are misconceptions about cryptocurrencies, but Wemade has its unique vision for WEMIX, and that's why we are introducing DAO & NFT platform NILE, DeFi service WEMIX.Fi, and stablecoin WEMIX$," he began.

After explaining why Wemade jumped into the blockchain business, he argued that gaming is the utility of crypto and blockchain technology.

"MIR4 Global, which has both fun gameplay and blockchain technology, opened the global P&E (Play and Earn) market, and became the world's no. 1 game," he said, further explaining that implementation of blockchain technology to connect the well-designed in-game economy and the real life value was why the game was so popular. "Onboarding superb blockchain games such as MIR4 Global was what made WEMIX Play the best platform in the world,"

He also stressed that WEMIX Play will establish itself as a global open platform in 2023. "100 games will be onboarded by the 1Q 2023, and providing an advanced platform service where everyone can create their own unique tokenomics is our goal."

With the theme of 'Life is Game', Wemade presented the ecosystem of WEMIX and showcased two new games, Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, as the main sponsor of G-STAR 2022.

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

