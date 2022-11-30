Cytellix® Names Security Industry Veteran Walt Czerminski as CEO

Seasoned C-suite executive brings over 25 years of leadership experience to drive growth of Cytellix's revolutionary SaaS cybersecurity platform.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytellix®, a cybersecurity SaaS and managed services company focused on integrated GRC and XDR, announced today that veteran cybersecurity technology executive Walt Czerminski has been appointed as CEO. Brian Berger, who has led and grown Cytellix as President and CEO from its conceptional vision to a now award winning patented innovative SaaS platform company, will continue as President and Board Member, working with Walt to strategically grow Cytellix world-class products and services.

Cytellix Corporation (PRNewswire)

Czerminski brings over 25 years of executive experience and has built out the technology organization for several industry-leading companies. A seasoned executive and security expert, Czerminski has held CIO, CTO, and CISO executive roles at companies including State Street Bank, EmpathIQ, Brown Brothers Harriman, Brandes Investment Partners, CP Consulting Group, and EY. He previously served in an advisory role for Cytellix and will now lead the company into its next wave of development and growth.

"We are excited to have Walt join our team bringing a wealth of executive experience and "know how" to lead Cytellix through its next phase of growth. Cytellix has developed a unique and robust turnkey cybersecurity platform which provides a new way to manage and deploy real-time cybersecurity capabilities. With Walt's leadership we are looking forward to increase awareness, new partnerships and substantial growth." said Founder and Chairwoman, Martha Daniel.

The Cytellix Cyber Watch Portal (C-CWP™), which recently released version 3.0, is a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity SaaS platform that brings together best practices, compliance, risk management, and managed detection response under one umbrella. By integrating leading MDR/XDR controls with GRC drivers, clients can know their real-time security posture and uncover enhancements for managing and deploying cybersecurity capabilities, risk awareness, and compliance – all tailored to their specific environment and needs.

"I am thrilled to work with the team at Cytellix," said Walt Czerminski, CEO. "The rise of GRC has become a major driver of cybersecurity programs. I am confident Cytellix's patented C-CWP platform will shape the future of the cyber industry and vastly improve the outcomes clients can achieve. I look forward to guiding the company, and our clients, on that journey."

The Cytellix patented SaaS platform leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver a full spectrum of cybersecurity technology, compliance, and risk management solutions to clients. Cytellix proactively identifies, detects and responds to threats in any environment, while creating real-time, actionable insights on cyber risks. Cytellix gives clients peace of mind knowing that their cybersecurity program is always on and continuously optimizing.

To learn more about Cytellix, or to schedule a demo, visit cytellix.com .

About Cytellix

Cytellix is a first-of-its-kind, patented SaaS platform that brings together cybersecurity, compliance and risk management under one, fully integrated, umbrella. They know their clients' "real security posture" and can provide new ways to manage and deploy cybersecurity capabilities, risk awareness and compliance with a plan tailored to their clients' specific situation and needs.

Press Contact

Name- Greg Clawson

Email- gclawson@cytellix.com

Website- www.cytellix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cytellix