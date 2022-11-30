Former Senior L'Oreal Exec Joins Patrick Ta Beauty

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Ta Beauty, an innovative and incomparable luxury cosmetics line, has appointed Paul Parikh as Chief Operating Officer.

In 2019, renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta, established product specialist Rima Minasyan, and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan, brought to life Patrick Ta Beauty. Following an investment from Stride Consumer Partners last month, Patrick Ta Beauty's founders saw the opportunity to continue the company's growth and expand the team by bringing on Paul Parikh, a proven leader in the beauty industry, to help them achieve the brand's potential.

When asked about his new role, Paul said, "I'm thrilled to be joining this dynamic team to help usher in the next phase of growth for this highly differentiated and authentic artistry brand."

Parikh had served as CFO of L'Oreal Operations for North & South America where he supported a portfolio of 35+ global brands, in addition to having held various finance leadership roles across L'Oreal's consumer and luxury brands, both domestic and international. Parikh brings 20+ years of consumer goods finance and operations experience and over a decade in the beauty industry to this exciting time at Patrick Ta Beauty. Most recently, Parikh spent 2 years working at Signet Jewelers, where he served as CFO of the luxury jewelry brand Jared.

"Paul brings a unique skill-set to our growing brand which complements our existing creative vision," said Patrick. Avo added "I'm excited to be partnering with Paul to help bring the operations of Patrick Ta Beauty to the next level."

Patrick Ta Beauty is currently sold at Sephora North America and Sephora at Kohl's and has a strong consumer base on Patrickta.com in the US.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make others feel great in their own skin and to give them versatile products that can create any look.

For more information, please visit Patrick Ta.

