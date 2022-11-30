LUNCHBOX LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER OPEN COMMUNITY FOR RESTAURANT OPERATORS TO CONNECT WITH THE REST OF THE INDUSTRY

Lunchbox officially launches an online community where restaurant operators can connect with each other with zero solicitation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the enterprise online ordering system that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Clean Juice , Wings Over and Papa Ginos , has announced today the launch of their new Restaurant Community — an online slack community where industry leaders, operators, marketers and executives can build relationships, problem solve, and get real-time updates regarding the industry with zero soliciting.

Alongside providing a new forum-style outlet for restaurant people to build connections within, the slack community will serve as a hub consisting of the latest-and-greatest in the industry — from general news that's impacting restaurants to best-practices and operational guides. Some brands that you can find within the space include, Starbucks , CKE Restaurants , Athletic Greens and former FOCUS Brands , amongst others.

Upon access into the community, you can expect to find:

New connections: New contacts and connections within the space, from Enterprise restaurant operators to IT executives.

Group discussions: Discussions surrounding industry operations for helpful input and tips from other restaurant peers.

Industry news: Updates regarding the restaurant industry, from new brands entering the space, to updates on city/state regulations.

Restaurant resources: Resources for SMB and Enterprise restaurants, from operational guides, to marketing best-practices.

"It's a beautiful thing when you get operators into the same room. Everyone has their own experiences and from that, an excess of knowledge," says CEO and Cofounder, Nabeel Alamgir. "It only makes sense to open up the space and be a resource while doing so."

Those interested in joining the community can visit:

https://lunchbox.io/restaurant-community

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

