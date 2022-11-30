SkillsetGroup CEO in Inc. Magazine: Keep Your Employee; Give them a Path

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a path.

Clinton B. Armstrong (bottom right) shared his staffing expertise with Inc. Magazine and fellow executives at a roundtable webinar on improving employee experience. The business magazine joined with Salesforce to host the webinar Nov. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

That's SkillsetGroup Founder and CEO Clint Armstrong's vision, and the vision for the fast-growing staffing and consulting company.

"Inspiring employees creates innovation, but how do you go about inspiring people?" Armstrong told Inc. Magazine and fellow executives this week in a roundtable webinar. "You have to empower people, you have to give them something to believe in, but most importantly, you have to give them a path to get there."

When there are only three million people in the U.S. available to fill 10 million open positions across industries, old 20th century models don't work, he said.

"The larger companies that are seeing those patterns are shedding the models of unionization where employees are stuck to one specific job," Armstrong explained. "The companies that are starting to train employees in multifaceted jobs – those are the companies that are retaining employees, and those employees now have a path to growth."

Inc. Magazine hosted the webinar Monday in conjunction with Salesforce to discuss improving employee experience.

Other highlights:

The employee onboarding process is key. People expect employers to have a smartphone-accessible platform to see hours, benefits, seek medical care and other crucial functions – tools SkillsetGroup offers its business partners.

And these platforms integrate with human resources information systems that detect patterns and draw insights from wage, hour, scheduling and other data.

"The companies that are onboarding these employees through technology are also getting the data for the decisions they need to make," Armstrong said.

Companies can use benefits, compensation, work-life balance and hybrid work models to stabilize their workforces in the face of an unprecedented labor shortage.

"The companies that understand how costly it is to lose an employee – what they do within their company is critical to retaining that employee," Armstrong said. "We have to transition how people work, but we still have to monitor their productivity and efficiency."

